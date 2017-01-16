Comrades for another 4 years

BONITAS IS WITH YOU ‘IN THE LONG RUN’

Bonitas Medical Fund, a major sponsor of the Comrades Marathon for the past decade, recently announced that it has renewed its contract for an additional four years. The brand’s stance on the Comrades Marathon is simple; ‘As a proudly South African company that promotes accessible quality healthcare we feel this ultra-marathon is an ideal fit for us to talk about making good wellness choices every day and celebrate ordinary people doing extraordinary things.’

The Comrades Marathon, an ultra-marathon run annually between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, is celebrated as ‘the ultimate human race’. It is a triumph of camaraderie and determination. Every year, nearly twenty thousand local and international runners tackle the gruelling 90+km race – one of the highlights on the athletics calendar.

The renewed sponsorship sees Bonitas continue to host the already popular Novice Seminars held around the country to assist rookie Comrades runners to get race ready for this unique challenge. The training programmes and advice includes rest, nutrition, hydration and pacing. In addition, the Fund will also host 12 national Comrades general training seminars and five breakfast seminars directed specifically at the women who take on this annual challenge.

‘Our vision is to stage the biggest and best ultra-marathon in the world and to remain the most inclusive sporting event in South Africa,’ says Chris Fisher, General Manager of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA).

‘Our association with Bonitas is long standing and we are thrilled that they will continue to support us in making this iconic sporting event the success it is. The tenacity of the runners is testament to the race’s legacy. Nothing deters them in their quest to cross that finish line in the cut off time of 12 hours, often helped by fellow runners. They are further bolstered by the spectators that line the route. The Comrades showcases true grit and endurance and we are proud to have Bonitas share this amazing journey with us.’

‘For us the partnership with the Comrades goes beyond branding and logo rights, it is about being there every step of the way, from the preparation and determination of the training regime, to race day, Bonitas will be alongside each of the 18 000+ runners as well as the organisers, families and crowd cheering them on,’ concludes Bonitas.

The 2017 Comrades Marathon will start outside the City Hall in Durban at 05h30 on Sunday, 4 June 2017 and the cut-off is 12 hours later in Pietermaritzburg.

For more information on the Bonitas Comrades Seminars, please follow the links below:

Bonitas Comrades Novice Seminars: http://www.comrades.com/events/novice-seminars

Bonitas Comrades Roadshows: http://www.comrades.com/events/road-shows

Bonitas Comrades Ladies Seminars: http://www.comrades.com/events/seminars

