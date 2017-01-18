FNB and RMB offering ‘tops’

FNB and RMB recognised for best FOREX offering in South Africa

Johannesburg; 17 January 2017; First National Bank (FNB) and RMB have been recognised as the Best Forex Provider in South Africa at the 17th annual World’s Best FX Provider for 2017 hosted by Global Finance Magazine. FNB and RMB represent the foreign exchange and cross-border payments offerings of FirstRand through a combined Foreign Exchange Product House (FXPH) which offers integrated solutions.

The awards measure transactional volumes, market share, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies. The winners were selected from 93 countries and seven global regions, looking into the best banks for corporate currency hedging, the best online FX platforms and the best providers of FX research.

Anthony Grant, CEO of FNB Foreign Exchange says the award recognises their collective effort to offer the best foreign exchange products and services to a range of customers.

“FNB acts as a foreign exchange channel for commercial and business entities while RMB services corporate and institutional clients. Over the years we have made sizeable investments in our infrastructure to ensure we offer a seamless and holistic foreign exchange service that is accessible to clients across convenient platforms.”

“We have developed a firm risk management system to ensure a secure transacting environment for clients. We also offer clients on-going support to enable them to make sound foreign exchange decisions,” he adds.

The two brands offer foreign exchange ‘dealing rooms’ in nine Africans countries and between June 2015 and June 2016 over 1.7 million forex transactions were recorded. The use of digital platforms continues to play a central role as clients have access to innovative tools such as the FNB Online Banking Enterprise while RMB clients are able to access services through a web based tool known as Accelerate.

“Both FNB and RMB offer an all-round and versatile forex services that are suited to individuals, business and institutions of varying sizes. Our commitment is to continue offering world class service and solutions that address our clients’ needs,” concluded Grant.

Other value-add cross border payment solutions include:

MoneyGram™, which can be used to send money via an FNB ATM, branch or cell phone banking to anywhere in the world without the need for a bank account, and the money can be accessed within minutes.

eWallet is a user-friendly and mobile based payment channel that can be used to make payments to recipients in select African markets.

PayPal™ is an easy to use global payment system used to make and receive payments for goods and services by businesses; it has 179 million active users in 203 countries.

