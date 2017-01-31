HOLY MASS: OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF LITTLE EDEN 50th ANNIVERSARY

In 2017, LITTLE EDEN Society will be celebrating 50 years of loving care of persons with intellectual disability!

The official launch of this special anniversary year will be a Mass of Thanksgiving at LITTLE EDEN, Bapsfontein, Elvira Rota Village, Holy Family Chapel on Sunday 29 January 2017 at 09:30 for 10:00. All are welcome to attend this memorable event at which we will give thanks to God for His guidance and protection over the past 50 years.

At the event, the following will take place – Honours Awards; Launch of the history book: LITTLE EDEN 50 Years of Love & Care (1967 to 2017); and trees, books, nuts, refreshments will be on sale. RSVP before 20 January to info@littleeden.org.za or 011 609 7246.

Nearly five decades ago, the late Domitilla Rota Hyams (founder of

LITTLE EDEN) had an apparition of our Blessed Mother, where she entrusted a group of children to her. This confirmed for her that she should care for the intellectually disabled.

Throughout 2017 LITTLE EDEN will host several events in celebration of our 50th anniversary, some of which include the annual LITTLE EDEN fête on Saturday 4 March, Pilgrimage in April 2017, a breakfast honouring women, a star gazing evening at Elvira Rota Village, a gala evening, concerts performed by our children, and more.

We look forward to welcoming all our friends and benefactors at the Holy Mass on 29 January 2017! Visit our website on www.littleeden.org.za for more information or phone (011) 609 7246.