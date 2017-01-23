Satellites; to find Rhino’s stop Poachers

Stop rhino poaching with TomTom

TomTom, a global leader in satellite navigation and fitness tracking technology, has joined the fight against rhino poaching with a fund-raising initiative in support of the cause. TomTom will donate a percentage of GO5000 sales to StopRhinoPoaching.com, a non-profit organisation committed to the protection and conservation of South Africa’s rhino population.

With over 5,000 known cases of rhino deaths in the last eight years, and an estimated 915 rhinos killed in 2016 alone, StopRhinoPoaching.com works to ensure the safety of South Africa’s rhino population and the rangers responsible for protecting them.

“We are proud to be working alongside an organisation that is dedicated to saving the rhinos and making a difference in South Africa,” says John Reiche, Key Account Manager for TomTom Drive. “TomTom promotes action and would like to encourage people to support the preservation of South Africa’s wildlife through this campaign.”

Consumers looking to make a difference by donating to a worthy cause can purchase a TomTom Adventure bundle from any Makro store, which includes a GO5000 Live Traffic device with a carry case, a limited-edition camping guide and set of playing cards, as well as an official Stop Rhino Poaching car sticker. TomTom will donate R100 towards saving the rhinos for each bundle sold.

Make wildlife conservation a priority with TomTom and the limited edition GO5000 ‘Save the Rhino’ bundle available at Marko stores nationwide for just R3,999.

