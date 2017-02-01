Uplands Outreach is delighted to present our Impact Metrics Infographic for 2016.

It is gratifying to read about the ongoing progress in the Insikazi School Circuit in Mpumalanga. We’d like to congratulate and thank the Circuit Manager, Mandrew Nyambi, for these promising results – and for his invaluable support.

It is also pleasing to see the ‘return on investment’ from our long-standing programmes which include the following:

School Leaders for Excellence (SL4E) – since 2007

Teachers for Excellence (T4E) Maths – since 2010

Learners for Excellence (L4E) Maths – since 2012

SMILE Literacy – since 1999

Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or comments about these metrics.

Thank you again to our committed participants and generous donors.

Nicky, Violah, and the Uplands Outreach Team

p.s. Thank you to Leanne Gitlin for her pro-bono creative assistance with the attached infographic.

