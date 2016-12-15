We’ve come a long way since Blood River

To us, the name Archbishop Desmond Tutu is synonymous for reconciliation. He is our patron and a true example of what forgiveness means.

The Arch, Mr Reconciliation, a man among men who knew precisely when to stand up, when to reach out and when to speak up. We salute him on this Reconciliation Day.

May we all be inspired to listen astutely so that we too know when to stand up, when to reach out and when to speak up.

We sent him this video to thank him. We hope it leaves you inspired. Please feel free to share and tag us on your platforms.

