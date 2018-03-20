10 000 lights

The time has come to soak up the sun for 100 years

DATE: 8 MARCH 2018

Take part in the Panasonic and Nelson Mandela Foundation’s You Can Be The Light Project

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead,” – Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (1918 – 2013).

Nelson Mandela, the revolutionary freedom fighter, who sacrificed 27 years of his life to make a difference to the lives of all South Africans, would have turned 100 years old this year. This coincides with the centenary celebrations of Panasonic.

Panasonic relaunched in South Africa three years ago and has demonstrated its dedication to make an impact on disadvantaged South Africans by introducing the ‘You Can Be The Light’ project. The project aims to donate 10,000 solar lanterns to communities in South Africa, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The ‘You Can Be The Light’ project celebrates 100 years of Panasonic’s reliability multiplied by 100 years of Nelson Mandela’s legacy, which equals 10,000 solar lanterns.

From 8 March 2018, Panasonic will donate a percentage of the money generated from sales to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, to produce 10,000 solar powered lanterns that will be donated to communities that live without electricity across the country.

The project is part of Panasonic’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that make use of its technologies and products in line with the company’s management philosophy since its founding in 1918. In addition, by donating solar powered lanterns, Panasonic is showing their commitment to establishing a green society to protect the environment, which ignites hope for the future.

The project, launched at a press conference held on 8 March, featured South African rugby player Siya Kolisi, a legend in his own right and a supporter of the campaign as well as the face of the campaign video.

Panasonic South Africa Managing Director, Hide Kaneko, says, “Celebrating the mutual centenaries marks a significant milestone in our company’s history. We are honoured to tribute the iconic Nelson Mandela, and how his ideals are in line with our CSI initiatives to contribute to the progress and development of society, and the well-being of people through our business activities.”

Nelson Mandela Foundation Chief Executive, Sello Hatang, says “Our partnership will go a long way to bring hope and light to the people of South Africa. The Nelson Mandela Foundation exists to promote the finding of sustainable solutions to critical social problems, and this campaign seeks to uplift and empower the nation.”

After 100 years of being in operation, Panasonic remains focused on using technology for a better life, a better world. The success of the recent Panasonic ‘100 thousand Solar Lanterns’ project is a great example of how a better world can be achieved through technology. Panasonic endeavoured to donate 100,000 solar lanterns to communities in 30 countries through 131 non-profit and other organizations globally in the last five years. Panasonic was working towards a goal of delivering 100, 000 lanterns by 2018, and surpassed that number with a final total of 102,716.

The project helped alleviate problems and brought about improvements in areas such as education, health and medicine, and women’s independence. The solar lanterns have also contributed to the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations to mobilise global efforts to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity.

“Panasonic wants to create communities that are environmentally aware, ignite hope in communities and affect positive change, and in this way, keep Nelson Mandela’s legacy alive,” concludes Kaneko.

Augmented Reality Experience for your readers/followers:

We encourage you to support this campaign because by doing one of the following actions: buying Panasonic products; liking the Panasonic Facebook page or partnering with Panasonic and Nelson Mandela Foundation, you will understand how “You Can Be The Light” to 10,000 communities in South Africa.

Using Augmented Reality technology, you the audience can view the campaign video content using your phone and scanning over the campaign logo and image. This augmented reality experience is an example of how Panasonic is dedicated to using technology for a better world.

See step by step instructions below on how to access the “You Can Be The Light” content.

Download Aurasma APP (HP Reveal) on your phone Open the HP Reveal App Search for “PanasonicSA” and select it Follow Panasonic SA Use the viewfinder and point at the image Enjoy content

Fact Sheet Panasonic

#1

The Global Brand:

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronic technologies and solutions in consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2018, the company has expanded globally and now operates 495 subsidiaries and 91 associated companies worldwide.

Committed to pursuing added value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technology to create a better life and a better world for all.

#2

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives:

Panasonic’s ‘100 thousand Solar Lanterns’ project launched in February 2013, aiming to solve social issues stemming from a lack of light in the fields of medicine, education and economy, among others.

Panasonic’s goal was to produce 100,000 units of solar lanterns by 2018, its centenary year. Since the project’s inception a total of 102,716 solar lanterns have been donated.

The solar lanterns have also contributed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations to mobilize global efforts to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity.

#3

Summary of activities

Total Number of Solar Lanterns Donated between February 2013 and January 2018

＊as of 30th January 2018

Bangladesh 1,264 Burundi 1,233 Cambodia 13,516 Cameroon 216 DR Congo 1,404 Ethiopia 2,400 Guinea 1,000 Guyana 120 Haiti 30 India 26,646 Indonesia 10,084 Kenya 6,008 Laos 144 Lesotho 180 Liberia 1,600 Malaysia 69 Mauritania 342 27. Myanmar 14,924 Nepal 996 Niger 200 Nigeria 900 Philippines 12,264 Rwanda 342 Sierra Leone 1,288 South Africa *900 Swaziland 504 Tanzania 816 Thailand 394 Uganda 100 Vietnam 2,832

Total 102,716

#4

Major Outcomes of the Project Contributing to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals:

Highlights in Myanmar:

Reduced use of kerosene lamps by 37.7%.

2,434 children born in rooms well-lit by lanterns.

100% pass rate in school tests for progressing to next academic level.

Highlights in India

Approximately 40% increase in income due to increased opportunities for women such as working at night.

Highlights in Cambodia

Fuel costs for kerosene lamps are reduced by 50% per month.

#5

Panasonic South Africa & the You Can Be the Light Project

Following the success of the Panasonic’s ‘100,000 Solar Lanterns’ project, Panasonic South Africa and the Nelson Mandela foundation have launched the ‘You Can Be The Light’ project, specific to South Africa.