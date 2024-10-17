10 Local Entrepreneurs Graduate as part of an Enterprise Development Programme

Supporting youth entrepreneurs is essential in fostering local economic growth, especially for those striving to succeed in competitive markets. This was evident at a recent graduation ceremony honouring 10 local entrepreneurs from the Gamagara Local Municipality who completed a three-year enterprise development programme. Funded by REISA Solar, the initiative is designed to empower young business owners with vital skills and mentorship, reinforcing the company’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and driving sustainable and scalable economic development in the community.

“This programme aims to diversify the economy of Kathu and other mining-dependent communities by reducing reliance on a single industry. By fostering entrepreneurship and creating new business opportunities, the programme supports local economic development, addresses unemployment, and helps uplift the community,” stated Nomfundo Mpompo, Community Liaison Officer for REISA Solar.

The event recognised the participants for their dedication and hard work throughout the programme, which provided in-depth training in areas such as business planning, financial management, marketing, and operations.

As part of the graduation, each participant received a startup kit, which includes a computer and printer, to assist in their business journey. In addition, they are now eligible to apply for REISA’s grant funding to further support their ventures.

Speaking at the graduation, one of the graduates, Zandra Manamela, reflected on her journey, “I have learned a lot about business and myself through the programme. This programme not only focuses on the business but also on personal development, which I believe is key to success. With these new skills, I plan to create a business that positively impacts my community.”

The entrepreneurs were selected through an eight-step process and took part in two core programmes:

The Business Commercialization Programme (BCP) and the Enterprise Development Primer Programme. The BCP focused on preparing participants to pitch their businesses to potential funders by helping them test business assumptions, understand their market, and build a compelling business case.

The Enterprise Development Primer Programme offered broader insights into establishing and growing sustainable businesses by providing essential training in areas critical to formalising and scaling their ventures.

Amongst the graduates were: Brizelda Titus, Kelebogile Andries, Lehlogonolo Mokwena, Zandra Manamela, Keolopile Tokotshane, Thabang Moholoeng, Bontle Monnagaaratwe, Cleopatra Masala, Ditebogo Masiga, and Keletso Ntokwe.