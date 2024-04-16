100 Bicycles for Change: Absa is Hands-on About Helping South Africans Pedal Towards Success- By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

As one of the leading Pan-African banking companies, Absa has continued to show its commitment to community empowerment projects. Qhubeka is one such organisation that has maintained a continuous partnership with the banking giant. Their primary mission is to provide bicycles to those in need, which has had surprisingly remarkable results.

There are various ways in which mere bicycles have made a positive change in the lives of tens and thousands of South Africans. The donated bicycles provide transportation – making opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic empowerment more accessible. For instance, beneficiaries can start delivery businesses that will fulfil the wants and needs of people in their communities.

“Throughout the years, we witnessed the change that these bicycles have brought to individuals who previously travelled long distances to schools and healthcare facilities by foot. We are proud that together with Absa we are playing our part,” says Anthony Fitzhenry, founder of Qhubeka.

Another positive aspect of this initiative is its distinct focus on young women as the main beneficiaries: 50% of the bicycles were donated to them. A further 50% of bicycles were given to students from Axios Skills School in Eersterivier.

The collaboration between Absa and Qhubekani is strengthened by their shared values and objectives. It also aligns with Absa’s most recent brand positioning, “Your story matters”, demonstrating that they have a vested interest in the stories of the public at large.

“We have a longstanding partnership with Qhubeka, and its mission of advancing education, economic opportunities, and environmental sustainability through bicycles is one that we highly believe in as it allows communities to be mobile,” said Faisal Mkhize, chief executive of relationship banking at Absa.

“We are thrilled to contribute once again, and this time to women, which is in line with our goal of getting more women on bicycles through the Absa #SheUntamed initiative,” she added.

The first version of the bicycle was invented back in 1818, but it may just be a useful tool for driving our country’s growth well into the future. Initiatives such as these are exemplary for other businesses in the private sector. It doesn’t have to take millions of rands in donations to change the lives of many – just a simple bike. I guess that’s why Albert Einstein once said “Life is like riding a bicycle – to keep your balance you must keep moving!”