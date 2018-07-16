100 things you can do to honour Madiba on his 100th birthday

100 opportunities for Mandela Day

Marking 100 years since Nelson Mandela was born, forgood.co.za, SA’s largest volunteering platform has compiled a list of 100 different volunteering opportunities from across the country, for individuals or groups to get involved in, either on or offline.

There is no better time than now to get stuck in and do something really cool for Mandela Day. This year’s theme, Be The Legacy, is encouraging everyone to take #ActionAgainstPoverty by devoting 67 minutes of their time to public service on Mandela’s birthday, which takes place on 18 July.

“Through technology we’re making volunteering even more accessible for people to get involved in Mandela Day. The internet means that individuals can do their bit from just about anywhere – even if you’re glued to your desk at the office,” says Andy Hadfield, CEO of forgood.

Follow these simple steps to get involved:

Go to www.forgood.co.za Click campaigns and select your province Choose your Mandela Day opportunity Connect with a cause #BeTheLegacy Mandela Day, done!

You, your friends and colleagues could help a cause by doing some admin work or shoot a video to showcase the amazing work they do. There are also loads of things you can do online – help manage their Facebook page, do some translation, design a brochure or write fundraising proposals– it’s that easy!

