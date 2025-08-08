100 young women upskilled to grow South Africa’s tech industry

24 April 2025 marked a significant milestone in South Africa’s digital transformation journey as 100 young women graduated from CAPACITI’s Enabling Women in Tech (EWIT) programme. Their achievement is especially impactful, as Statistics South Africa reports that women make up only 23% of employees in STEM occupations, highlighting the critical role initiatives like EWIT play in advancing gender equality in the tech sector.

The ceremony showcased the success of a 12-month programme, supported by YES and Naspers Labs, that equips previously unemployed young women with the critical skills needed to thrive in the digital economy. Graduates from Johannesburg and Cape Town are now ready to enter the digital workforce with specialised training in Salesforce Administration, which involves the management and configuration of Salesforce – a cloud-based Customer Relationship Management platform that assists businesses with the streamlining of marketing activities, improving sales, and managing customer engagements. As organisations’ reliance of data-driven solutions increases, so does the need for skilled Salesforce administrators.

The programme combined six months of intensive technical training followed by professional work placements across various sectors including gaming, pharmaceuticals and customer experience. The dual approach of training and workplace exposure has not only broadened participants’ technical knowledge but also prepared them for long-term success in the digital economy. Through their partnership, YES and CAPACITI have created 1,429 work opportunities for black youth across South Africa. These placements span five provinces: Gauteng, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and North West. Youth have been placed in various technical roles including Salesforce administrator, web & app developer, data analyst, cloud associate and AI associate.

“This programme reinforces our commitment to creating meaningful employment opportunities in South Africa’s growing digital economy,” says Samantha Steyn, Chief Operating Officer at YES. “Our partnership with CAPACITI continues to yield impressive results in addressing both youth unemployment and gender disparity in the tech sector.”

The programme has also made significant strides in reaching underserved communities. Among the graduating cohort, 95% were African women, 4% Coloured, and 1% Indian. Notably, 73% of participants came from grant-recipient households, and the same percentage had financial dependants, highlighting the far-reaching impact of this initiative on families and communities.

Several corporate clients have participated in the programme, with Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd providing the largest financial contribution for the graduating class, supporting 41 of the 100 graduates. Success stories include Kate Maakane, who joined CAPACITI seeking more than just a job but a purposeful career in tech. “CAPACITI gave me more than skills, it gave me a clear vision of the future I’m working toward,” Maakane shared. Another graduate, Sasekani Maluleke, who purchased her first house after securing employment through the programme, noted: “CAPACITI didn’t just give me a career. It gave me the mindset to bet on myself.”

CAPACITI, a non-profit digital skills accelerator under UVU Africa, has been dedicated to empowering South African youth since 2010, training and placing approximately 1,000 unemployed youth annually. Their comprehensive approach includes training in IT support, AI and machine learning, data analytics, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.