100+ youth preparing to enter the job market

Skills Development Programme continues to Empower Youth with lasting impact

February 2025, Western Cape, Swellendam

More than a year after its launch, the Community Action Partnership (CAP) Skills Development Programme, initiated by Excelsior wind energy facility, continues to make a significant impact on the youth of Swellendam and Cape Agulhas. This long-term initiative addresses the high unemployment and lack of essential skills in these communities, aligning with the priorities outlined in both the municipal Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and the National Development Plan (NDP).

With 200 young participants actively benefiting from the programme, it has become a cornerstone for improving the prospects of unemployed youth, equipping them with crucial skills to enhance their employability and economic opportunities. By providing digital literacy, job readiness, and practical work experience, the programme is helping to bridge the gap between available jobs and the skills of young job seekers in these rural areas.

The relevance of this initiative cannot be overstated. Youth unemployment in South Africa remains alarmingly high, with almost 60% of 15-24-year-olds and 40% of 25-34-year-olds unemployed as of Q1 2024. The CAP programme directly addresses these figures by focusing on critical areas such as early school leaving, low education levels, and the skills mismatch that continues to challenge the labour market. By targeting these specific issues, the programme offers long-term solutions to help break the cycle of poverty and unemployment.

Participants receive training in basic computer skills, typing proficiency, and have access to Alison.com online courses in fields like business and technology. Furthermore, job readiness training, including CV writing, interview techniques, and workplace etiquette, has enabled participants to build confidence in their professional abilities.

Natalie Ward, one of the programme’s participants, speaks to the lasting impact the training has had on her life. “Being able to have these skills is not only helpful, but it has also motivated me to become more tech-equipped and has provided me with many work benefits. I can now study any Alison course and also assist others with computer or technical issues. These skills taught me to ‘sell’ myself better on my CV, as well as more professionally and effectively. I’ve also learned to deal with workplace relationships and conflicts in a much more effective way.”

Natalie’s experience highlights the transformative power of the programme, which not only prepares participants for the job market but also equips them with the confidence to pursue further education and assist others in their community.

The programme operates from two central hubs—the CAP office in Swellendam and the Thursong Centre in Bredasdorp—offering accessible services to participants across the region. Beyond digital literacy and job readiness, participants also gain practical work experience in fields such as administration, digital marketing, and customer service, ensuring they can apply their new skills in real-world environments.

The initiative is supported by partnerships with local businesses, training providers, and educational institutions. These collaborations provide opportunities for internships, work placements, and mentoring, fostering ongoing development and professional growth for participants.

As the programme continues into 2025, Excelsior wind energy facility remains committed to empowering local youth by providing the skills and tools needed to secure sustainable employment and contribute to the long-term development of their communities.

ISSUED FOR: Excelsior wind energy facility