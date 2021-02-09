1000 Smiles as Community Bands Together

February 2021

A shared vision to bring smiles to over 1 000 children in the Witzenberg area warmed the hearts of community members, local NGOs, and other partners alike who believe that a hungry child can’t thrive. Perdekraal East Wind Farm’s ‘1000 Smiles’ campaign, was the brainchild of one of the local NGOs, Witz Events Network, who requested funds and assistance to make this dream a reality.

“As 2020 drew to an end and the rest of the world anticipated and spoke about a second wave of the pandemic, Perdekraal East Wind Farm gave ‘1 287 Smiles’ to much deserving faces in Tankwa Karoo, Ceres, Nduli/Vredebes, Bella Vista and Prince Alfred Hamlet,” said Warrick Alexander, Witz Events Network.

For the first time ever, Christmas was celebrated in a different way. Perdekraal East Wind Farm funded lunch packs for the event, in collaboration with Ceres Super Spar, Outside the Bowl Africa (Paarl), Communities of Abundance (Paarl), At Source Handmade Foods, Triple One Printers, and Mr Mohammed Khallief.

“This project is an excellent example of what Asset Based Community Development looks like. Organizations and individuals coming together to achieve a common goal. Without this collaboration, we would not have seen these smiles. It made us believe that change is possible through partnerships,” said Jo-Anne Brown, Economic Development Manager at Perdekraal East Wind Farm.