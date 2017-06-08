Please watch our documentary of the campaign (click link below)

SADD Feedback on the United Nations Road Safety Week The way forward South Africa needs to change the laws, especially about implementing and enforcing 30km zones outside schools and in high pedestrians zones. In areas where deaths and injuries have occurred, speed humps need to be installed. You, as an individual, have power and can make a difference – so SADD ask you to highlight and insist on these changes from your municipality. Engaging other groups like schools, parents, councilors and the media will assist to achieve these life saving measures. #TogetherWeCan UN Road Safety Week – SADD Update SADD actively worked in 6 primary schools during the road safety week, and three other schools joined by hanging up banners and #SlowDown signs. We identified schools that had road safety needs, especially for slower speeds.

Woodlands Primary School SADD met with each school and their respective Principal to discuss their needs and buy-in to the program. Road safety material, including 3 road safety posters, a junior school manual were handed to the schools, as well as crayons and paper for them to do their road safety messages/poster. Road safety signs were erected, and some road markings were painted, or re-painted.

Forest Hill Primary School

Nogqaza Primary School Thank you to the following schools for participating:

Forest Hill; Woodlands Primary; Sifiso Esihle (Mpophomeni Community, Howick), Qhamukile Primary School (Mpophomeni Community, Howick); Scottsville Primary and Nogqaza Primary School (Howick).

Sifiso Esihle Primary School (Grade 6 learners)

Scottsville Primary School Caro Smit gave a presentation at each school discussing the UNGRSW #SlowDown program and how the children could assist to carry the message to their parents, educators and the community at large. Especially when they are wearing their T-Shirts or people make comments about the Love30 logo on the reflective strips on their school bags.

Qhamukile Primary School Qhamukile Primary School Thank you to our valued partners!

Thank you to all the companies and organizations that participated in this campaign with us, and also helped with donating material for our activities at the school.

Thank you to all the companies and organizations that participated in this campaign with us, and also helped with donating material for our activities at the school.

Thank you to NAA Pietermaritzburg; FedEx International; Build It (Msunduzi and Hilton Branches) and Cashbuild (Howick).A special thank you to the participating McDonald's stores, that signed the pledge form and wore our Love30 T-shirts to spread the campaign. #SlowDown Pledges We were very happy to see more people pledge for the #SlowDown campaign, and even though the road safety week is over, it is not too late to ask for a pledge form, and join this worldwide campaign.

Access the Alcohol Consumption Survey here

Support SADD Donate to SADD and help us in our work in education on road safety, awareness and victim support. Thank you to all our supporters Thank you to everyone who supports SADD in whatever way, whether through donating or joining the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet programme and donating for SADD when you shop or by supporting Litres for Education and donating to SADD when you fill up with petrol. Thank you also to our corporate sponsors.

Global Alliance of NGOS for Road Safety Woodlands Scholar

“Safety isn’t a slogan it is a way of life” Qhamukile Scholar

“Always walk on the pavement” Qhamukile Scholar

“Always cross on the zebra crossing” Sifiso Esihle scholars with reflective strips Woodlands Scholar

“Slow Down” Forrest Hill Scholar

Recites road safety poem Nogqaza Scholar

“Beware Speed Kills” Scottsville Scholar

“#Slow Down!!! Around Schools

When you drive, Save a Life.

You don’t need, Maximum Speed!!!” McDonald’s staff wearing Love30km shirts McDonald’s staff signing pledge form McDonald’s guard, Anna, holding up her pledge sheet United Nations World Health Organization