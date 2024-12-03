19 years of cycling development in the Western Cape

This year, The Sports Trust celebrates its 30th anniversary and continues to play a key role in developing sports and facilities in under-resourced communities across South Africa since 1994.

One of its flagship initiatives, the Nedbank Sports Trust Cycling Development Programme, has transformed the lives of hundreds of young South Africans over the past 19 years. Funded by Nedbank, a founding sponsor, the programme has introduced cycling to schools that otherwise lack the resources to offer it as a sport.

Every year, the programme supplies bikes and supports the training and participation of 140 to 200 cyclists, aged 13 and older, across 12 under-resourced high schools in the Western Cape, including areas like the Cape Flats, Ocean View, Boland, and the West Coast.

Brent Williams, Coordinator of the Nedbank Sports Trust Cycling Development Programme, explains, “In all our schools, we follow a 3-year planning schedule, and each year, cyclists who are ready are selected to compete in road and mountain bike races, including the Cape Town Cycle Tour, Criterium (crit) races, and the Piketberg Mountain Bike Challenge.”

Poovi Pillay, Executive Head of Corporate Social Investment at Nedbank, highlights the programme’s impact: “To see these cyclists in the Nedbank green, co-branded Sports Trust kit giving their all in races is truly inspiring. The programme builds confidence, self-esteem, and commitment, showing how sports participation enhances classroom performance.”

A standout success story from the programme is that of Eduardo Engelbrecht, who joined in 2016. Raised on farms near Piketberg in the West Coast, Eduardo’s passion for cycling began during his time at Steynville Secondary School, where he discovered his talent for the sport. His passion grew over the years, excelling in both road and mountain biking. “Cycling has given me purpose and made me a better version of myself,” Eduardo says.

In 2018, just two years into the programme, Eduardo secured second place at the Western Cape Mountain Bike Championship in the open age group, and his success continued across numerous races. After finishing matric, he worked at Bonthuys Bicycles in Piketberg for two years as a bike mechanic, gaining invaluable skills. Eduardo is currently pursuing a diploma in plant production at Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institution near Stellenbosch, all while continuing to pursue his dream of becoming a professional cyclist.

In 2022, Eduardo joined the Cannondale Fairtree pro cycling team in Stellenbosch, with the continued support of the programme. “Since joining the team, my mountain biking skills have improved immensely. I am grateful to Nedbank and The Sports Trust for their support over the years, introducing me to other sponsors like Disfruta Sports and 32 GI Sports Nutrition,” he says.

Eduardo credits the programme with giving him a strong sense of belonging. “The encouragement from instructors and peers has made this experience even more enriching. It’s been a transformative journey contributing to my personal, educational, and professional growth. My life motto, ‘For every uphill, there’s a downhill,’ reflects the valuable lessons I’ve learned through cycling.”