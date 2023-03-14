SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
14
Mar

21 Southern Sun hotels earn 2023 Booking.com Traveller Review Awards

An impressive 21 Southern Sun hotels across the group’s various brands have been rated higher than 8 out of 10 in the Booking.com Traveller Review Awards this year, as voted by world travellers on criteria that include remarkable quality, service and value.

 

 

Related Posts

March 14, 2023

Mrs South Africa finalist aligns herself with two NPO foundations

0
March 14, 2023

Pizza Hut gives young South African women a slice of the pie

, 0
March 14, 2023

First female chainsaw operators make the cut at Knysna Municipality

, 0