210,000 meals for SA kids this World Food Day

Monday, 16th October 2023 is World Food Day.

In South Africa, millions of children are food-vulnerable and rely on schools to provide one daily nutritious meal. Environ skin care has teamed up with Bongiwe Msomi, South Africa’s National netball team captain to launch the EnvironCares Feeding Programme for 2023/24. Environ is fully funding the distribution of 210,000 nutritious school breakfast meals through 32 GROW Early Childhood Development (ECD) Partner Centres situated in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. 1,500 children will receive a fortified, nutrient-rich porridge meal, packed with essential vitamins and minerals, five days a week.

For the full programme video, please visit: https://bit.ly/4903Wsv