22 Khayelitsha Soup Kitchens. One Online Auction. A R1m Target

South Africans unite to offer 100 lots on auction, tackling food crisis for starving families.

Feeding a staggering 4000 people daily – mostly children – and reaching 22 soup kitchens in Khayelitsha, Westlake, Retreat, and Steenberg, a new initiative by Constantia CAN ambitiously seeks to raise over R1m with a single online fundraising auction next week (October 1st.)

More than 100 lots have been donated by South African retailers, travel companies and artists with some rare and unique items on offer including a brand new Harley-Davidson Street Rod, valued at R120 000, a premium 2-night getaway to Ellerman House worth R60 000, and even a varicose vein surgery, known as a ‘radio frequency ablation procedure’, also worth in excess of R60 000. Varicose veins, DVT, and Edema affect 9 million South Africans every year, and the donation has been made courtesy of one of South Africa’s top practitioners, Dr Gideon L van Wyk of Vein Solutions.

Over 40 artists have donated artwork to the auction, from oil-on-canvas to bronze sculptures, having collaborated with the Spier Arts Trust to reach South African artists all over the country, many of whom declined to receive a small commission from the auction. Foodies and wine connoisseurs will find a wide selection of private dining experiences, magnum bottles, signed collectors editions, worth up to R50 000, and Steenberg Farm & Golf Club have donated a package including fourball, lessons, dinner vouchers & a case of Steenberg wine

“The hunger crisis is far from over. We have to keep feeding those in need. This auction is a rarity, this level of access to some of the most amazing items that South Africa has to offer. A charity auction charges 0% commission, 0% bidder’s fee, 0% seller’s fee, and as a registered charity, we do not charge VAT. We need South Africans to register and ‘Bid4Good’,” explains Suzanne Johnson of Constantia Can.

Since launching in April as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Constantia CAN has delivered 569,243 meals, with an approximate value of R2,759,703, 8.4 tonnes of groceries, 90 tonnes of bulk food distributed, 13,718 sandwich loaves distributed and 3,533 Winter Warmer meal packs distributed.

Constantia CAN is part of the Community Action Network (CAN), and one of the many amazing CAN groups. We work closely with Ladles of Love. The auction website is ConstantiaCAN.clickauction.co.za and seek as many South Africans to register and join in the opportunity to #bid4good.