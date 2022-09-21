226 Love Notties Clean-up

450 Helpers – 400 Boerie Rolls – 20 Tons of rubbish

Helpers gathering, Deputy Mayor Sandile Mnikathi in the middle

On Saturday 17 September the Nottingham Road Community, 450 volunteers joined to clean up the Village, the four main access roads, and the environs, consistent with their “LOVE where you LIVE” theme. The exercise commenced at 07h30 stopped at 10h00 with a deserved Boerie Roll for the staying participants.

Local businesses sponsored. It was a fun-filled day with a well- supported South African braai to end activities off.

RW Johnson, internationally acclaimed historian said at a recent conference organized Biznews (Alec Hogg) that there appears to be a global trend of government becoming less and less able to do what it supposed to do and communities taking on that responsibility themselves, and more and more of it.

LOVE NOTTIES learned some of its skill from LOVE HOWICK and I’m told that the franchise is beginning to grow nationally.

www.lovehowick.com

Love Notties contact number 065 7385818

Tweeted Mayor Chris Pappas Thank you to Love Notties and Valotech for your work towards making our communities better. Building partnerships we will turn things around.