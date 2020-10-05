Kite Fest Goes Virtual – Hope on the Rise – 10 to 31 Oct

10 to 31 October 2020

Everyone everywhere is invited to fly with Cape Mental Health and keep #HopeOnTheRise at the virtual 26th Cape Town International Kite Festival from 10 to 31 October 2020.

Cape Mental Health’s annual flagship event is going virtual for its 26th edition, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The goal is to raise over R250, 000 to enable the hard-working non-profit organisation to continue providing essential mental health services and keep ‘hope on the rise’.

This year’s interactive event combines real-life kite-flying with online kite-making workshops, competitions and videos, and an online concert.

Join kiters all over the globe and fly your kite at the virtual 26th Cape Town International Kite Festival, anywhere and anytime between 10 and 31 October. Share your photos, videos and messages of hope, tagging #HopeOnTheRise and @CTKiteFest, and feature on the official CTKiteFest social feeds. You’ll also receive an official certificate of your participation in Africa’s oldest kite festival.

Your ticket gives access to all CTKiteFest competitions as well as quality online content including a variety of kite-making workshops. Learn how to create a simple diamond kite from everyday materials; a traditional bamboo and paper Cape Swaeltjie kite or an eye-catching feather banner. There’s also a colouring-in competition for the little ones and several short kiting films on the online platform as well as the #HopeOnTheRise Virtual Showcase on Saturday 24 October, featuring comedian Dalin Oliver, singer/songwriter Jarrad Ricketts and drag artist Manila von Teez who plan to combine music, dance and laughs for an evening of entertainment from the comfort of your own home.

Fantastic prizes are up for grabs. The virtual 26th Cape Town International Kite Festival promises to be an uplifting mix of fun, stress release and, most importantly, raising awareness and funds for Cape Mental Health.

For more information and to buy your #CTKiteFest ticket online go to www.capementalhealth.co.za/HopeOnTheRise.