20K Campaign | Nazareth Care Africa

For over 13 decades, Nazareth Care have provided a safe space for vulnerable children and the ageing elderly to thrive against the odds. Our children homes offer specialised care for youth who have been abandoned, neglected, or living with physical and intellectual disabilities. Our care homes for the aged are focused on the quality of life and offer residents an opportunity to live with dignity and respect in an active community.

We need financial support as the economy has taken a massive knock due to Covid19. Our usual donors simply do not have funds available. We are therefore coming up with creative ways to raise the much-needed funds we require.

Nazareth House has been in South Africa for 138 years serving the most vulnerable children and elderly. We have 8 Houses in Southern Africa alone found in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, and Port Elizabeth. Nazareth House is also found on four continents with 43 Houses globally in the United State, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and New Zealand.

Nazareth House is a registered non-profit organisation (NPO 038-257) and a recognised Public Benefit Organisation (PBO 930 002 374) and therefore we are able to provide Section 18A tax certificates to our donors as donations are tax deductible.

What is the 20K Campaign?

The 20K Campaign forms part of Nazareth Care’s individual fundraising and is a challenge to get 20 000 individuals to sign up and donate on either a monthly or annual recurring basis to Nazareth Care, committing their belief to the work we do through Nazareth House and our ministries. The financial goal for the 20K Campaign is to raise R1 000 000.00 or more per month recurring.

Why is the 20K Campaign important?

Nazareth Care is reliant on donations to ensure the sustainability and longevity of the organisation. Continuing the legacy of the Sisters of Nazareth and the care Nazareth House offers to the most vulnerable, it is essential to educate a broader audience of our Mission and seek further funding in addition to our other income streams. The 20K Campaign will aid in reducing the monthly shortfall. These funds will be used across our organisation, Nazareth Care Africa, enabling the organisation to continue its’ efforts in all areas.

How do you become a 20K Campaign Champion?

For as little as R1000, your organisation can be a part of a campaign that changes lives. Visit nazarethcare.co.za/20kcampaign and sign up to a recurring payment via our portal.

How can you help?

For the 20K Campaign to be a success, we need to reach as many people as possible continually. This will help people recognise Nazareth Care, the work we do, and understand the need for funding.

Do you have a website/blog or other digital forms of sharing our 20K Campaign article and displaying our logo?

Do you have a dedicated space in your place of business to display an A3 20K Campaign poster?

Can you distribute 20K Campaign flyers to your network?

Do you have an email list/database/newsletter that you can share our 20K Campaign with?

Do you have a social media page(s) that you can share our 20K Campaign on?

Do you have a WhatsApp group that you can share our Campaign on?

Who is your immediate network? Groups, clubs, family, and friends that you can talk about the 20K Campaign with?

If you have answered yes to any of the questions above, you can help to change a life.