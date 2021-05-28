SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Advertising Links
contact@sagoodnews.co.za

28
May

The Atrocity of Rhino Poaching and What Princess Charlene of Monaco is Doing about it

Imagine if we had to wake up on a planet that no longer had any rhinos. Will we tell our
children that we did nothing as these magnificent creatures were hunted into extinction?
What a tragic day that will be! This is exactly the scenario Her Serene Highness Princess
Charlene of Monaco wants to avoid.

HSH Princess Charlene’s recent trip to Africa began as an opportunity to engage with some of her Foundation in South Africa’s initiatives.

However, the Princess’ heart was touched by the plight of some gentle giants – the rhinos.

Read More

Related Posts

May 28, 2021

Kolisi Foundation Helps Wrongfully Arrested Teen Get His Life Back After Spending 8 Months in Prison

0
May 28, 2021

Blue Ribbon Fulfils Dreams and Brings Hope to Communities

0
May 26, 2021

Impilo Collection Foundation Distributes Over 400 Books to 2 Deserving Schools

, 0