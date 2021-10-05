Potjiekos up for Homeless #ThisIsUs

On the 9th of October, ahead of International Homeless Day on the 10th of October, Doorway to Dignity is bringing its annual Pots of Hope initiative to the destitute and homeless of Cape Town, Johannesburg, Sodwana Bay and Pietermaritzburg. The partnership between Ultimate Braai Master contestants and sponsors, and Doorway to Dignity will bring an enjoyable restaurant style experience to those who may never get the opportunity.

Traditionally, the format for the event has been a pop-up restaurant, in which guests order their meals from a menu. This year Doorway to Dignity has opted for a somewhat different, more socially distant approach. “Working in conjunction with the Ferndale Bible Chapel, beneficiaries (like feeding schemes, children’s homes, old age homes or families in need) will be nominated in advance to receive a meal prepared by one of the potjiekos chefs,” says Trevor Webster of Doorway to Dignity.

“In addition to the Pots of Hope project we will also be launching the Shelterbag initiative, in association with the Sheltersuit Foundation. Doorway to Dignity is proud to announce that we have received 200 Shelterbags to distribute around Gauteng with Sheltersuit distributing a further 250 bags around the country,” says Trevor.

The Shelterbag, which costs R750, is a portable, sheltered bed that rolls up into a bag. It is waterproof, lightweight, easy to handle and has an extra compartment for some personal items. It comes with a sleeping bag and a built-in pillow but also has room for an extra mattress or blanket, making it adaptable for all seasons. Helping people in need, creating employment and identifying and addressing the needs of homeless and destitute people are the main goals of this project.

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the contestants, judges, sponsors and crew of the Ultimate Braai Master including BRM, G2 Connection, the Lupo Bakery, Enviromall, The Unwrapped and Spar Ferndale Village who have all come on board to make this year’s Pots of Hope event the best one yet,” he says.

Ultimate Braai Master is brought to you by takealot.com in association with Castle Lager. The show is broadcast every Saturday night on e.tv at 18h00.

“Contestants will prepare their potjies at the respective venues and record the process on video and take photographs. For the Johannesburg event, meals will be prepared at Ferndale Bible Chapel on the 9th of October where they will be judged by a panel of professional chefs. Meals will be packaged and distributed to the nominated beneficiaries. So far, we have 39 pots confirmed, securing more than 600 hot meals on the day. Each portion will contain a serving of a potjiekos and cooked rice, pap or couscous.”

Pots of Hope was created by Doorway to Dignity in 2016 and has since become an annual event. It gives individuals and organisations an opportunity to show love and compassion for people who struggle daily to survive, either by cooking or serving at the event.

About Doorway to Dignity

Doorway to Dignity is a non-profit organisation (registration no. 187-907NPO) established in November 2016. Our goal is to engage with homeless, displaced and vulnerable people to restore their dignity and renew their hope. Our central strategy is to network or partner with like-minded organisations and individuals, to facilitate projects that demonstrate God’s love, grace and compassion. For more information visit https://www.doorwaytodignity.org/