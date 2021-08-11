24th BASA Award Winners to be Honoured with Limited Edition Imiso Ceramics Trophies

Johannesburg, 5 August 2021: Internationally acclaimed clay storytellers, Zizipho Poswa and Andile Dyalvane, have crafted the trophies that will be awarded to the winners of the 24th BASA Awards. Every year the BASA Awards commissions an artist, collective or studio to create distinctive and original works as trophies which are given to the winners.

The Eastern Cape-born duo’s work is rooted firmly in the landscapes, spiritual and cultural essence of South Africa and they are co-founders and co-owners of Cape Town studio Imiso Ceramics. They were commissioned to reflect on this year’s Awards theme RISE in the creation of the unique pieces. Together the trophies form a theme that reflects on creative adaptation. Using the base elements of earth or soil, and introducing facets such as spikes and curves, the pieces tell a tale of resilience in a time of challenge, deflecting the negative and leading through creativity.

The BASA Awards colour palette of vibrant purple and pink was infused with earthy and elemental tones of magenta, lilac, gold, yellow and red and the pieces suggest an upward trajectory or ascendency, in keeping with the spirit of the 2020 winners whose partnerships catalysed them into adapting and stretching their skills to create mid-pandemic projects with impact.

“Difficult times are not meant to destroy us but to strengthen us. We all have unsuspected reserves of strength inside that emerges during tough times and with that we shall rise and heal and overcome”. –Zizipho Phoswa, Imiso Ceramics

Says BASA CEO, Ashraf Johaardien, “The exceptional pieces created by Zizipho and Andile truly capture the core of this year’s theme. Through their rich textures and vivid colouring, this series of limited edition works embody a call to rise above the great disruption we have all experienced. Importantly the works, created in pairs to be presented to the winning partners, are also a joyous celebration of resilience”.

The long-time partner of the BASA Awards, Hollard, are proud advocates for the South African arts and an active supporter of cross-sector collaboration between creatives and businesses.

The finalists for the 24th BASA Awards have been announced https://bit.ly/3yE7GwZ and the countdown has begun to the ceremony which will be virtual again this year and open to all to experience through the https://basa.co.za portal from 30 August 2021.

The independent adjudication panel for the BASA Awards is chaired by Khanyi Mamba (Marketing Communications Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa, Cambridge Assessment International Education). Also on the 2021 panel are Heidi Brauer (Chief Marketing Officer, Hollard Insurance), Kojo Baffoe (entrepreneur, author and editor), Lerato Matsoso (Entertainment Editor: Sunday Sun and Daily Sun), Makgati Molebatsi (Senior Art Specialist: Aspire Art Auctions), and Theresho Selesho (creative entrepreneur and CEO: Matchbox Live). The primary concern of the panel is to evaluate each nomination on its level of success and creativity in achieving both the business and arts organisations’ objectives