30 Best Wines in the World as Judged at the International Wine Challenge 2020

The International Wine Challenge, the world’s most influential and rigorously judged wine competition, has announced its 30 best wines from around the world.

Winners from fourteen countries were named the top wines having proven themselves to be the absolute finest in their categories following an intensive blind-tasting. Six of these outstanding wines have been named Champion winners by the International Wine Challenge Co-Chairs, a group of six of the very best wine tasters in the world.

A Chardonnay from Australia, Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2018, has beaten wines from over 50 countries to be awarded the Champion White Trophy in this year’s competition. Australia was one of the highest performing countries, with four wines included in the 30 best list.

For the first time in the history of the International Wine Challenge, a Georgian producer, Tbilvino, was awarded the 2020 Champion Red Wine for its wine made from the indigenous grape variety Saperavi.

New Zealand has also cemented its reputation as a world-class red wine producing country with a Pinot Noir and a Syrah making it into the list. Coal Pit Tiwha Pinot Noir 2018 from Central Otago was awarded both the New Zealand Red Trophy and Sustainable Trophy, whilst Church Road 1 Syrah 2017 beat Syrah from all over the world to be named International Syrah Trophy winner. Church Road made the best 30 list twice with Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay from Hawke’s Bay taking home the New Zealand White Trophy.

South Africa’s entries in the best 30 highlights the diversity of white wines currently being produced in the country with the Elgin Chardonnay 2018 from Boschendal Wines scooping the South African White Trophy. Groot Constantia Wine Estate’s Sauvignon Blanc 2019 won the International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy, the first time in ten years that the award hasn’t been won by either the Loire or New Zealand.

Co-chair Helen McGinn commented: ‘What sets the International Wine Challenge apart from any other global wine competition is the overtly democratic way in which the wines are judged. We pride ourselves in having expert judges from all areas of the industry who taste the wines, giving each wine the very best chance to be judged as fairly as possible.’

30 Best Wines in the World as judged by the International Wine Challenge 2020:

Portugal Justino’s Madeira Terrantez 1978, Justino’s Madeira Champion of Champions Australia Tolpuddle Vineyard Chardonnay 2018, Tolpuddle Vineyard Champion White France Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc des Blancs Brut 2008, Champagne Taittinger Champion Sparkling Georgia Saperavi 2018, Tbilvino Champion Red Hungary Royal Tokaji 6 Puttonyos Aszú 2016, Royal Tokaji Borászati Champion Sweet Portugal Bulas Vintage Port 2017, Bulas Family Estates Champion Fortified Argentina Apelación de Origen Paraje Altamira 2018, Terrazas de los Andes Argentinian Red Trophy Australia Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 2016, St Hugo Australian Red Trophy Australia Morris Old Rare Liqueur Premium Topaque, Morris Wines Australian Fortified Trophy Australia Lake Cooper Well Rhapsody Shiraz 2019, Lake Cooper Estate Australian Shiraz Trophy Austria Ried Gottschelle 1ÖTW Erste Lage Kremstal Reserve Grüner Veltliner 2018, Petra Unger Austrian White Trophy Austria Riesling Ried Zöbinger Heiligenstein 1ötw Kamptal 2019, Weingut Birgit Eichinger International Riesling Trophy China Syrah 2017, Ningxia Helanshan Manor Wine China Chinese Red Trophy England Classic Cuvée 2010, Nyetimber English Sparkling Trophy France Clos de la Roche Grand Cru 2017, Edouard Delaunay French Red Trophy, International Pinot Noir Trophy France Chablis Grand Cru Les Clos 2017, La Chablisienne French White Trophy Germany Kirchenstück Hochheim Riesling Trocken GG 2019, Domdechant Werner´sches Weingut German White Trophy Italy Balciana 2017, Sartarelli Italian White Trophy Italy Vin Santo del Chianti Riserva Colmano 2000, Azienda Agricola Colmano di Piero Masi Italian Sweet Trophy Italy Carminium 2016, Inama Azienda Agricola Italian Red Trophy New Zealand Coal Pit Tiwha Pinot Noir 2018, Coal Pit Wine New Zealand Red Trophy, Sustainable Trophy New Zealand Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2018, Church Road New Zealand White Trophy New Zealand Church Road 1 Syrah 2017, Church Road International Syrah Trophy Portugal Fonte do Ouro Encruzado 2019, Sociedade Agrícola Boas Quintas Portuguese White Trophy Portugal Tyto Alba 2016, Companhia das Lezírias Portuguese Red Trophy South Africa Boschendal Elgin Chardonnay 2018, Boschendal Wines South African White Trophy South Africa Groot Constantia Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Groot Constantia Wine Estate International Sauvignon Blanc Trophy Spain Legaris Moradillo de Roa 2016, Raventós Codorníu Spanish Red Trophy Spain Granbazan Limousin 2017, Agro de Bazán Spanish White Trophy Spain Lustau Oloroso V.O.R.S 30 Years, Emilio Lustau Sherry Trophy