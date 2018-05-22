33 Finalists R6 million in prizes – for who?

Township Entrepreneurship Awards Nominees – Delivering Excellence and Innovation

(Germiston, 18 May 2018) From an art gallery to a tourism aviation company, an agricultural cooperative, and a bulk-buying mobile app for spaza shops, the nominees of the Township Entrepreneurship Awards are an impressive representation of the evolution of the township economy.

The Awards, now in their third year, reward township enterprises across sixteen categories, ten of which are sector specific. This year’s cohort, a total of 33 businesses across the sixteen categories, demonstrate beyond a shadow of a doubt that township enterprises offer smart, innovative and relevant solutions to the communities they operate in.

“In the third year of existence of the Township Entrepreneurship Awards, we have learnt to expect nothing short of greatness from township entrepreneurs,” comments MEC Economic Development, Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development Lebogang Maile “This year, we received a bumper 251 amount of entries, and the judges had their work cut out for them shaving down the numbers to 33 sector-specific nominations. Each of these businesses was subjected to rigorous analysis and vetting – and they all passed with flying colours. They’ve demonstrated innovation, resourcefulness and serious business acumen. We have no doubt that they will all grow into major enterprises that will continue to deliver a serious impact.”

Indeed, the nominees span the conventional and the unusual, as well as new and established businesses – amongst them are Baetsi Solutions, who supply high quality ice cubes to local markets, Fly SA Wise, who provide aviation services to tourists, and Soweto’s legendary Wandies Tavern, a world renowned restaurant that serves South African cuisine and a uniquely township hospitality experience.

Demonstrating that township enterprises are keeping up with tech innovations, are nominees such as I Am Emerge, a mobile app service that facilitates bulk purchasing for spaza shops and informal business, and the Stoelbag Foundation, which has invented the Circumfort, a newly launched medical device designed to optimize wound care after circumcision procedures.

“The Township Entrepreneurship Awards have also been designed to recognize businesses that have a social impact, and respond to the community’s needs – hence the inclusion of the Social & Community category” explains MEC Maile. “By the same token, we want to also recognize new entrants in the market, which is why the New/Start Up Enterprise category exists. We have been extremely encouraged by the caliber of entrants and the services they are rendering to their communities. We are inspired by their focus and ingenuity, and are proud to have them as Township Entrepreneurship Awards nominees”

The 33 finalists stand a chance of winning a share of R6 million towards cash injection to their businesses, mentorship, business incubation, and will be exposed to various tools that will help them improve their business performance.

All finalists will participate in a fourteen-part reality television show that will see them going through a series of real and practical business experiences intended to sharpen and enhance their business skills. Winners will be announced at an awards gala dinner in August 2018.

The nominees for the 3rd Annual Township Entrepreneurship Awards are:

Food & Beverage

Wandies Tavern Place Thee Hotdog Bar Motheo Watlholo Trading

Transport & Automative

Deyisa Logistics & Farming Projects Ditsibi Motor Engineering Vuma Tech Engineering

Social & Community

Angela Day Care Faith & Hope Foundation Mzwe Thembela Trading

Creative Industries

Shova Lifestyle Origin Rapuleng Production Backyard Art Gallery

Agri Business

Prejonet Agricultural Primary Cooperative You Reap what you Sow Greater Soshanguve Agricultural & Primary Cooperative

Retail & Finance

I am Emerge Mingle Boxes Azishenism Culture

Construction

JK Mashishi Electrical Ronewa Projects and Trading Region F Empowerment

Tourism

Fly SA Wise Eyitha Tours Botle Guest House

Manufacturing

Baetsi Solutions The Stoelbag Foundation Hold Hands Together

Services

Kagiso Wellness Centre Lemok Group Powerhouse Media

Start-Up

Tuming Lee Media Borotho Bakery Enterprise Antwa Holdings

ABOUT THE TOWNSHIP ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARDS:

The Gauteng Department of Economic Development launched the Township Entrepreneurship Awards in 2015 as part of its strategic intervention aimed to revitalise the Gauteng City Region townships’ economy. The main objective of the awards is to recognise and reward entrepreneurial talent in townships whilst building and cementing confidence in township based businesses. Equally important is the impact that the awards have in changing negative perceptions about township based businesses as well as encouraging and inspiring township entrepreneurs to realise the conceivable economic gains for the communities within which they operate.

Since inception of the awards, over 257 new jobs were created, new markets accessed, and new technologies invested in that have seen township businesses excel.

