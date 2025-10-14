5 000 Swellendam Learners hailed for building cleaner communities through partnership & purpose

Swellendam, 23 September 2025. More than 5 000 learners from 15 schools across Swellendam became recycling champions during this year’s Polyco Schools Recycling Competition, hosted in celebration of National Recycling Week (15–19 September). The initiative, led by the Swellendam Municipality in partnership with corporate sponsors, set out to inspire learners to embrace recycling, introduce the role of buy-back centres, and address the root causes of litter and illegal dumping. The competition highlighted the importance of turning waste into value.

Throughout the week, schools collected and sorted recyclable materials, with results calculated based on the total weight of recyclables collected divided by the number of enrolled learners. The top-performing schools were honoured at a prize-giving ceremony at Railton Hall, where the Mayor of Swellendam joined teachers, learners, and partners to celebrate their achievements. A prize pool of more than R42 000 was awarded in the form of trophies, vouchers, and certificates, recycle bins ensuring recognition for every participating school.

Beyond the competition, schools were provided with recycling bins and pencil cases, while some also took part in interactive awareness sessions designed to inspire lasting behavioral change.

Johan van Niekerk, Waste and Environmental Manager at Swellendam Municipality, commented, “When children learn to care for the earth, they remind us that even the smallest hands can shape a better future. Recycling is not just about waste, it’s about respect for our town, for each other, and for the generations to come. The real prize of this competition is not a trophy, but the new habits and hope these learners carry forward.”

The Pick n Pay School Club, which works with more than 3 000 schools nationally, also provided soup packets to support learners and families in need, extending the initiative’s impact beyond recycling. Additional highlights include a poster competition run by Swellendam Municipality, where students created their own recycling awareness campaigns. Catherine Bothma, Manager: “Pick n Pay School Club, comments: This initiative reflects Pick n Pay School Club’s wider sustainability journey, which spans plastic reduction, recycling initiatives, and community partnerships across South Africa, playing a critical role in reaching learners and families nationwide. “

Executive Mayor Francois du Rand, applauded the initiative and said, “This competition is about more than collecting recycling, “It’s about our whole community working together to keep Swellendam clean, teaching our children the value of environmental responsibility, and showing that small actions can create lasting change. When schools, families and local businesses unite behind the same vision, we not only build awareness but also create a culture of doing the right thing for our town and our future.”

The week culminated in the monthly Community Clean-Up on 20 September, during which residents joined learners to tackle litter hotspots in the town of Swellendam. This initiative was a true collaboration of the Public and Private sectors coming together with civil society who share the vision of a cleaner, greener future.

Acknowledgements and Thanks

The Swellendam Schools Recycling Competition would not have been possible without the generous support of our partners and sponsors.

Polyco contributed over R200 000 in materials and costs during the week, including five activations, goodie bags, educational material, treats, a mascot appearance, snacks at the prize-giving, and more.

We extend our gratitude to:

Heritage Aviation – sponsoring a scenic flight for the winner of the poster competition and four friends.

Special recognition also goes to the winning schools and learners: