50 Ekurhuleni Youngsters Graduate

Tuesday, June 20 was a big day for over 50 Ekurhuleni youngsters as they graduated from the Peermont Hotel School, a world-class institution dedicated to hospitality training and development, based at Emperors Palace and funded by the Peermont Community Benefit Trust.

Two of the first students to graduate from the Peermont Hotel School at Emperors Palace on Tuesday, June 20, Nicholus Maake of Tembisa and Nwabisa Ngcingwana of Katlehong celebrate their achievements with the school’s Food and Beverage Programme Manager, Ben Zodwa of Katlehong. The school, funded by the Peermont Community Benefit Trust and supported by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, offers learners from Ekurhuleni a 12-month bursary to train under hospitality industry professionals to become chefs, waiters and housekeepers. Maake and Ngcingwana both graduated as waiters. (Photograph by Yolanda van der Stoep)

On Tuesday afternoon, June 20 the Peermont Hotel School, which was started just over a year ago at Emperors Palace, held its first graduation ceremony at the Red Roman Shed. Funded by the Peermont Community Benefit Trust (PCBT) and supported by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, this world-class institution dedicated to hospitality training and development gives youngsters from Ekurhuleni a 12-month bursary to train under hospitality industry professionals, which includes theoretical training as well as gaining practical insight into vital roles within the industry. Here the first group of students enrolled at the school celebrate graduating with Peermont CEO, Nigel Atherton and PCBT Chairperson, Tshidi Madima. (Photograph by Yolanda van der Stoep)

On Tuesday afternoon, June 20 the Peermont Hotel School, which was started just over a year ago at Emperors Palace, held its first graduation ceremony at the Red Roman Shed. Funded by the Peermont Community Benefit Trust (PCBT) and supported by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality this world-class institution dedicated to hospitality training and development gives youngsters from Ekurhuleni a 12-month bursary to train under hospitality industry professionals, which includes theoretical training as well as gaining practical insight into vital roles within the industry. Here the first group of students enrolled at the school celebrate graduating with PCBT Trustee, Vusi Zwane and Ekurhuleni Metro Divisional Head: Tourism Development & Marketing, Paki Mathebula. (Photograph by Yolanda van der Stoep)

PRISM Awards 2017 | South African Public Relations Campaign of the Year – RocoMamas #ElectionsBurger

PRISM Awards 2016 | Best Mid-Sized Public Relations Agency in South Africa

Cell: +27 73 512 1043

Direct: +27 (0)10 005 1046

Office line: +27 (0)10 005 1000

E-mail: mosam@tribecapr.co.za

Physical: Block A Ground Floor, Homestead Park, 37 Homestead Road, Rivonia, Johannesburg, South Africa

Postal: PO Box 816, Rivonia, 2128, South Africa

Website: www.tribecapr.co.za

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Disclaimer & limitation of liability: This email is intended for the addressee only and use, duplication or distribution hereof is expressly prohibited by unauthorised persons. If you have received this email in error, please inform the sender and permanently delete it. Tribeca Public Relations (Pty) Ltd is a professional company registered in South Africa with registration no. 2006/013994/07 and VAT no. 4430225658. The directors are Cian Mac Eochaidh and Nicky James. While all precautions are taken, the company cannot be held responsible for e-mail messages that contain unsuitable material, or malware (such as spam, viruses or worms). Opinions expressed in emails are of the sender and not necessarily of Tribeca Public Relations