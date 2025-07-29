500 Extra Pet Sterilisations in Khayelitsha

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic and Shelter in Khayelitsha will be sterilising and additional 500 dogs and cats in just two months, commencing 29th July 2025, as part of a mass sterilisation campaign to reduce the number of unwanted pet litters in the community. This is on top of their yearly approximate 3000 sterilisations performed in the Khayelitsha and surrounding community.

Sterilisation is one of the most effective ways to address pet overpopulation, reduce the spread of disease, and prevent the suffering of animals born into homes or streets unable to care for them. It also improves pets’ health and wellbeing, preventing certain cancers and infections.

“We are excited to launch this campaign and significantly impact the lives of many dogs and cats and, in so doing, create a better environment for pets and their pet owners in Khayelitsha,” says Samantha Mann, General Manager. “We have been signing pets up for sterilisation for the last few months and educating about the importance of sterilisation.”

Thanks to a significant donation from a granting foundation, Mdzananda is close to its goal but still needs to raise R60 000 to cover the full cost of the project. The Clinic is appealing to the public for 100 people to donate R600 each to sponsor a sterilisation.

“Even if the full R600 isn’t possible, any donation towards a sterilisation will be appreciated,” says Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Executive at Mdzananda Animal Clinic. “Together we can make an enormous difference in the current and future pet population in Khayelitsha.”

Donations can be made to Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Nedbank, Current Account, Branch Code: 198765, Acc: 1314465147, Reference: Steri + Your Name

Alternatively, visit www.mdzananda.co.za for SnapScan and additional donation portals.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic and Shelter has been serving the Khayelitsha community since 1996 and treats up to 1500 animals per month through a hospital, theatre, homeless shelter, mobile clinics and animal ambulance. Education is of great importance, being extended to the community through various outreach programmes to encourage responsible pet ownership.

Press enquiries: Marcelle du Plessis, marcelle@mdzananda.co.za.