67 Kids to School celebrates 11 years of impact

Cape Town, South Africa – The 67 Kids to School campaign is officially underway, and a dedicated team of five Grade 11 learners from SACS High School is working tirelessly to raise funds and awareness to support learners in need across the Western Cape.

Now in its 11th year, the campaign is calling on the public to donate and help the team reach their 2025 goal of supporting at least 67 underprivileged learners with school supplies. This year’s fundraising run will take place on Sunday, 10 August 2025, and forms the heart of a wider effort to raise the R67,000 needed to provide essential school kits to learners who cannot afford them. Each R1,000 raised equips one learner with vital necessities such as stationery, uniforms, books, and a school bag—giving them a confident start to their education.

Launched in 2015 by four SACS learners, 67 Kids to School was inspired by Nelson Mandela’s 67 years of service. Over the past decade, the campaign has raised over R600,000and helped more than 600 learners across the province. The initiative is completely student-run, with each year’s team planning, fundraising, and personally delivering the supplies to selected schools. “The campaign is in full swing, and we’re asking the community to get behind us,” says Marley Koch, Grade 11 learner and 67 Kids to School committee member at SACS. “Every donation, no matter the size, takes us one step closer to changing a child’s future.”

Supporters can donate via EFT or SnapScan, with all details available at the campaign’s official link: https://linktr.ee/67kids_to_school What makes 67 Kids especially impactful is its hands-on approach. The learner organisers don’t just raise funds, they use the donations to buy the supplies themselves and personally hand them over to the children at local schools. This ensures full transparency and creates a personal connection between donors, volunteers, and beneficiaries.

The campaign not only changes lives for learner recipients, it also helps shape the learners who run it, fostering leadership, empathy, and a deep commitment to social responsibility. As the campaign hits its 11-year milestone, the team is more motivated than ever to make 2025 its most impactful year yet.

“Education is the foundation of opportunity,” says Brendan Grant, Headmaster at SACS High School. “There’s an amazing connection between the children of our schools.”