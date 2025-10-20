A Cape Town Story of Resilience: From Homelessness to Mountain Guide

From Pilot to Guide: How Craig Links Found His Summit After Losing Everything

In a world that often feels defined by curated perfection on social media, it’s a rare and powerful thing to witness a story of raw, unfiltered resilience. This is the story of Craig Links, a man whose journey from the cockpit of a plane to the cliffs of Table Mountain is a profound lesson in finding your path, even when the map has been torn to pieces.

Craig’s life has been a tapestry of incredible highs and devastating lows. He has worn many hats—or rather, headsets and helmets. He was a commercial fixed-wing and rotary-wing pilot, a senior flight attendant, and an award-winning mobile DJ whose mixes once pulsed through clubs and over the airwaves on SABC. For many, this would be a lifetime of achievement.

But life, as it often does, had other plans. A series of professional setbacks, compounded by profound personal hardship, brought Craig’s world crashing down. He lost his home and was forced to live out of his car. In a single, brutal blow, he lost almost everything he owned—pilot wings, family heirlooms, DJ equipment, and a lifetime of memories, all gone. “There’s a moment up there where the noise of life fades away, and you discover a strength you didn’t know you had,” Craig says, reflecting on the mountains that became his sanctuary.

Instead of being broken by circumstance, Craig turned to the one constant that had always grounded him: the majestic peaks of Cape Town. It was there, in the silence of the fynbos and the grandeur of the rock faces, that he found a new purpose. He sold his remaining DJ gear to qualify as an Adventure Mountain Guide, trading one passion for another that would become his salvation.

Today, Craig doesn’t just lead hikes; he leads transformations. Specializing in Table Mountain’s hidden and technical trails, he offers an experience far beyond the well-trodden paths of Platteklip Gorge. With a pilot’s eye for detail and a survivor’s instinct for safety, he revives forgotten routes, sharing their history and helping others discover their own strength, just as he did. His mission extends beyond tourism. He volunteers for the City of Cape Town’s Metro Rescue Wellness Program and has personally saved the life of a fallen hiker. His story is not one of leaving the past behind, but of weaving every thread—the triumphs and the tragedies—into a new tapestry of purpose. “My journey from the cockpit to the mountain isn’t about leaving my past behind,” he reflects. “It’s about how every experience—whether flying a plane, mixing music, or facing hardship—prepares you for your true calling. I want to show people that no matter what you’re going through, you can keep climbing. Your summit is waiting.”

The path to stability, however, is still a climb. To help build a secure foundation and a place to call home, Craig has launched a “Home for Craig” campaign on BackaBuddy. You can support this local hero in one of two meaningful ways:

