11
Dec

A Christmas Gift with Purpose

Hi there everyone,

At www.sagoodnews.co.za we are deeply involved with the upliftment of 16 local under-resourced schools in the Midlands of KZN to improve their functionality as places of learning. We have four key focus areas:

  • Principal and SGB development
  • Teacher training
  • Infrastructure dignity
  • Learning Outcomes

Please have a look at the link below and see if you can assist in the work we are doing with 300 teachers and 6348 kids.

https://www.facebook.com/michaelhousecommunitypartnerships/posts/pfbid034cqgbXhUfDkqVCSsKZHS3mNWeQqcUzRJK8SaKHrB6gVX8dJmcbSYVx33FzLHieS5l

 

 

 

 

Steuart Pennington, CEO

South Africa – The Good News

steuart@sagoodnews.co.za

www.sagoodnews.co.za

