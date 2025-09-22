A day of celebration and hope for Ivory Park Primary School, one of the largest schools in Gauteng

Ivory Park Primary School has been struggling with water issues over the past 2 years.

Learners had to walk, nearly a km, to the closest tap for needed water. The school also had to shut their gates for 40 days over the past 4 months, due to non-functional sanitation. It was simply too dangerous to keep them at school. Teachers wanted to make sure every learner could attend class, without getting sick. This meant constant interruptions to class time, with students being continually distracted, affecting their chances of a full education. In 2025 we cannot let this happen!

SOS NPO gathered private stakeholders to take action and construct a new water and sanitation system for the Primary school. A new water system with school and garden community taps was constructed, providing clean water for students and their families. A 12ft containerised WASH Hub was implemented, providing 12 new toilets and handwashing facilities. Keeping the school gates open and operational.

Water is more than just taps. SOS NPO is Turning Water into Hope! Thanks to the new water & sanitation system, learners can stay in school without interruption. They’ve been able to plant a food garden, which gives students hands-on activities, to support classroom lessons and provides additional fresh produce, for their daily school meals and for the local community.

What was witnessed at Ivory Park Primary School at the launch of this system. Spearheaded by SOS NPO, PDJF and its partners, this was firmly driven by the school principal, the SGB and parents firmly behind her. It was really refreshing to see the school acting like a partner and participant and not a beneficiary. This is such a shining example of the power of partnerships – from the toilets systems and circular economy installation by Amalooloo – pumps and water systems by KSB South Africa – sustainable walls made from recycled (upcycled) waste from Infinite Industries and financial support from The Dis-chem Foundation. It was really awesome connecting with like-minded professionals hell bent on eradicating poor sanitation and access to clean water.

Principal Poppy Ngwenya expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the school community, noting that “In the coming weeks, our learners will no longer have to go home early or miss school because there is no water. This changes everything for us.”

