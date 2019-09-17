A day to remember

By Steuart Pennington

“Nothing better than watching kids have fun” said Linda Khuzwayo organizer of the Dreamfields 12 schools soccer and netball tournament held at Michaelhouse on Saturday 14 September. It was an extraordinary day of competitive sport, joy and enthusiasm with +/- 350 youngsters from under-resourced schools having a special outing – and lunch!

Junior teams, all sponsored by Trafalgar property Venue sponsored by Michaelhouse MCPT

The Dreamfields Project www.dreamfieldsproject.org uses the power of football in South Africa to leverage significant investment in soccer facilities and equipment for township and rural schools. It is the dream of journalist and talk show host John Perlman, and consists of supplying primary schools with DreamBags. A DreamBag is a large bag filled with 15 pairs of boots and shin guards, and 15 sets of socks, shirts, shorts, and three footballs. Kit is supplied in the colour chosen by the schools, with boots given in the sizes requested.

More than 2 200 teams around the country so far have pulled out their kit from DreamBags, bags “full of possibility and promise” John enthuses. “We are now in 305 schools involving 23 000 learners”, Linda confirms.