A Do-good Initiative to Keep Those in Need Warm

Dimension Data – ahead of Mandela Day – launched an Intelligent Security Blanket Drive to protect the vulnerable, and due to the very sad reality that so many are out in the cold, have decided to run it for an extra ten days until Tuesday July 28th.
- The Intelligent Security Team have rallied their employees, security network vendor partners, and the broader community to run a blanket drive to protect the vulnerable and to help where possible this July.
- The project aims to donate approximately 1000 blankets, and to raise additional funds to purchase blankets for those in our community who aren’t able to keep themselves warm this winter.
- There is a drop off point in Bryanston at the Dimension Data offices (Imola Building, First Floor, The Campus), but COVID-19 has placed restrictions of movement and as such anyone looking to perhaps donate blankets or to provide funds to purchase new additional blankets can contact IntelligentSecurityMarketing@dimensiondata.com for arrangements of when they wish to make a donation.
- There are also regional drop off points (or cash can be donated) from anyone outside the JHB area.
- The Dimension Data team will make the necessary arrangements and receive the blankets from kind-hearted Joburgers.
- Blankets will then be distributed on the 31st July to the following NGO’s:
- eThembeni Children’s Home
- Acts of Love
- The Wykes Foundation