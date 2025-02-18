A Fanplastic Start to 2025 – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

It’s no secret that we have a plastic pollution problem in SA. South Africa produces nearly 2,5 million tons of plastic a year. As a result, our marine life is facing an increasingly high risk of danger from plastic pollution year on year.

West Lake Primary School in Cape Town was treated to an interactive and educational event funded by Plastics SA earlier this year. As serious as this issue is, it was still loads of fun for the Western Cape-based youngsters.

The day involved:

Making these students aware of the importance of our country’s environmental conservation challenges.

A thorough community cleanup,

Enchanting storytelling

Donations from Plastics SA targeted toward environmental sustainability

Designed to enable the students to be more environmentally conscious as South Africans.

It was certainly not a mundane affair…

As a result the kids were eager to learn about how their own plastic footprints contributed to the country’s, and the world’s, plastic inflammation. Ultimately making it a carnival for conservation.

Plastics SA’s Captain Fanplastic came in as a superhero in his own right, best described as the Spiderman of saving the world from the plastic pollution plague. Without a cape, he let the students know how they can be more environmentally responsible; to influence their peers, parents, and even the global community at large.

Captain Fanplastic has a solid plan to raise at least R3 million to reach over 100 schools this year alone. Call it a true hero’s effort! He’s building a justice league of his own too. Reaching out to corporate sponsors to help with R9,500 each to give students the much-needed awareness to enforce sustainable living.

“At Captain Fanplastic, we’re driven by the belief that inspiring our youth today lays the foundation for a greener, cleaner tomorrow,” said Nobuhle Zulu, project manager at Captain Fanplastic. “Our DIY Boxes are not just educational kits; they’re a call to action for communities to tackle waste and become proactive stewards of the environment.”

Francois du Toit (CA) SA, director at FDT Financial Architects, is also eager to see the vision come to life. He added, “I urge corporates to seize this opportunity to invest in our shared future. By sponsoring a DIY Box, your company not only contributes to shaping tomorrow’s environmental leaders but also secures valuable tax benefits under SARS Section 18A. With the tax year drawing to a close, now is the perfect time to make a strategic, impactful donation.”

Initiatives such as this will build up future environmental heroes who will, in time, or immediately, combat climate change and become influencers in this space.