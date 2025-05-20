A good story

South Africa’s Global Business Services Sector boomed in 2024, creating thousands of jobs for local youth. Global Business Services refers to a business model where a company centralises and delivers shared services like finance, accounting, human resources, IT, customer service, and legal support to its various business units. In South Africa, the majority (71% ) of hires were frontline, voice-based contact centre agents in areas such as inbound customer services, inbound sales and outbound sales.

Q3 2024 – 6,290 net new international jobs (local people servicing international clients); US$101 million export revenue (refers to income earned by local service providers delivering services internationally)

(local people servicing international clients); (refers to income earned by local service providers delivering services internationally) Jan -Dec 24 – 20,518 net new international jobs; US$ 328 million export revenue

Youth jobs accounted for 92% of new hires in Q3; 90% for the full year

South Africa’s Global Business Services (GBS) sector continues to surge, delivering significant job growth and boosting the country’s export revenue. According to the latest BPESA GBS Sector Job Creation Report, the industry added 6,290 net new international jobs (local staff serving international clients) in the third quarter of the financial year 2024 (October to December) and contributed US$101 million (approx. R1,8 billion) in export revenue, reinforcing its role as a powerhouse for economic and social transformation.

A key driver of this growth is Impact Sourcing, an initiative that actively recruits individuals from marginalised communities, offering life-changing employment to young South Africans from low-income backgrounds. These inclusive hires made up an impressive 42,8% of new jobs created for the quarter, helping individuals to secure stable careers while proudly representing South Africa’s talent on the global stage.

Youth employment remains the backbone of the sector, with 92% of new hires (aged between 18 and 34 years of age) logged for the quarter. Most positions—71% —were frontline, voice-based contact centre roles, addressing global demand in sectors such as utilities & energy (30.54%), retail & eCommerce (18.30%), and telecoms (13.73%).

The United Kingdom remained the largest market for outsourced services during Q3, accounting for 48% of new jobs, with the USA contributing 32% of new hires.

India is the considered to leading provider of global offshore services, followed by Philippines. Poland and South Africa are tied for third place in this year’s offshore favourability rankings. In simple terms, these are the preferred offshore destinations for customer experience delivery.

