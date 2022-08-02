A GOOD WEEK for SA

By Steuart Pennington

During the last week or so, a number of positive events, results and numbers have taken place while the media has been dominated by the awful events that occurred in Krugersdorp, the Tavern slaughters and the ongoing Arms corruption trial.

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala V-C of UJ has been appointed, affective March 2023 to head up the United Nations University, based in Japan, a global think tank with 13 institutions in 12 countries.

Prof. Thuli Madonsela, the Law Trust Chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University has been elected chairperson to the management board of Cities Alliance, a global partnership fighting urban poverty and supporting cities to deliver sustainable development.

Tourist arrivals increased from an all-time low in June 2021 at 212,000 to 585,000 in May 2022.

SA Proteas beat England to win in the recent ICC T-20 series 2-1

SA Blitzbokke win gold in the Commonwealth games, placing SA 4th on the medals table

Just saying!