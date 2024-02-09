A Heartfelt Encounter: Miss World SA’s Inspiring Visit with Mimmie at Afrika Tikkun Centre

On Friday, 02 February 2024, Miss World South Africa, Dr. Claude Mashego, graced our Uthando Centre in Braampark to spend precious time with our little warrior, Mimmie. Mimmie’s radiant spirit, unwavering strength, and beautiful smile left an indelible impression on Claude and the entire Miss World South Africa team. Her passion for life is nothing short of inspiring, and we believe her story deserves the attention it merits.

Mimmie’s Campaign is not just a cause for Miss World SA; it’s deeply personal and resonates with Claude on a profound level. With first-hand experience with a cousin whose child was born with cerebral palsy, Claude understands the challenges faced by families dealing with disabilities. In her words, “For Mimmie’s Mom when Mimmie is sick, she is also sick and when Mimmie is happy, she is equally happy.” This personal connection fuels our commitment to making a difference in the lives of children like Mimmie.

As we witnessed the magic of Mimmie’s spirit during the visit, we are more determined than ever to encourage South Africa to rally behind Mimmie’s campaign. The campaign’s deserving coverage will amplify the impact and spread the message of inclusivity, resilience, and the right to a bright future.

We invite you to join us in this journey of compassion and support. Together, let’s make a collective roar for Mimmie, celebrating her uniqueness and championing the cause of children with diverse needs. Stay tuned for updates and ways you can be a part of this impactful campaign. Your support is not just appreciated; it’s the driving force behind the positive change we aim to achieve.

About Miss World SA

Dr. Claude Mmakgaka Mashego is the winner of the first edition of the Miss World South Africa contest, which took place last October. The medical doctor and surgeon has founded the Young Leaders Network (YLN), which fosters emerging leaders and community contributors in South Africa through mentorship and guidance, aiming to inspire young minds to become agents of societal change. Dr. Mashego’s journey to the Miss World pageant is an exemplification of her commitment to turning the dreams of South Africa’s youth into tangible realities, making her a beacon of hope for young leaders worldwide.

About Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun is a non-profit organisation celebrating 30 years of providing education, health, and social services to disadvantaged communities within South Africa, through its five centres of excellence across Gauteng and the Western Cape. Afrika Tikkun’s cradle-to-career 360-degree model provides a holistic approach to the development of young people from early childhood to school leaving age, to when they journey into accessing economic opportunities.

Currently assisting over 10,000 children and youth across the country, Afrika Tikkun’s primary goal is to create a sustainable future through economic empowerment for the youth of South Africa, for 30 years and beyond. For more details: www.afrikatikkun.com