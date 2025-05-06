A new venture, or, never to late to start again! – By Yolanda Du Toit

By Yolanda Du Toit

Steve van Deventer from Pretoria worked in the music industry for many decades before he and his wife, Alishia started a new venture. They began a new dynamic business, Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils.

Steve is the proud father of three children, two adults, and one 8-year-old daughter. “She inspires me to achieve so much more. I want to be better, exercise and take care of myself. When I am eighty years old, I still want to be healthy and active.”

Steve’s career includes being a musician, studying theology, and working full-time at Starburst Promotions, a publicity firm, where he worked with many well-known as well as upcoming artists. This included films, albums, and books. Artists that he worked with include Joshua na die Reën, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Len Muller, Early B, and several record companies. “It was an interesting experience to experience people’s stage personalities and how they differ in their personal lives. I enjoyed it, but it was quite intense. I worked with journalists and radio stations and made a lot of friends and acquaintances.”

Although Tapputi started as a small business, it soon started showing phenomenal growth. It required Steve’s attention full-time. “It was a smooth transition from Starburst Promotions to Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils. As you get older you have gained a lot of life experiences, people knowledge, and a broad reference network. We have learned to look at life with different eyes and know how to handle stressful situations.”

Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils is A-grade, undiluted, alcohol-free without any additives. These natural oils are made from plants, leaves, and fruit. It is imported from Egypt and what makes it unique is the beautiful vintage bottles that you can purchase your oils in. Because of the A-grade oil, it is softer on your skin and lasts longer than alcoholic based perfume. “The oils act differently on every person’s skin because of its pH level and acidity. Afrikaans ladies resonate greatly with Arabic oils. They fall in love and become obsessed with the essence of timeless elegance.”

You can choose between 30 Egyptian perfume oils housed in glass vintage perfume bottles, complimenting these luxury oils.

Not only does Tapputi show that one is never too old for a new venture, but people are open to new ideas and natural oils. “Our oils are a tribute to the craftsmanship of a remarkable female chemist and perfumer, Tapputi Belatekallim, who lived centuries ago, serving as a reminder that true artistry knows no bounds of time.”

Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils are only available in South Africa. Be sure to check out their website to indulge in their products and check out special offers.

Tapputi Oils