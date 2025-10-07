A Pharmacy Assistant Changing Lives One Small Act at a Time

Sharnette Mostert always wanted to make a difference in her community. Working behind the pharmacy counter in Vredenburg, she saw needs every day, from kids going unminded to girls missing school during their periods. But on a pharmacy assistant’s salary with a family to support, community initiatives felt like a luxury she couldn’t afford.

That changed when she discovered she could stretch R100 on Temu into 30+ items instead of just five.

Her story recently caught attention in the 1 Family 1 Stockpile Facebook group, a thriving community of over 800,000 South Africans who, like Sharnette, are finding creative ways to do more with less.

For Sharnette, it’s always been about making people feel valued. “Whether it’s a child, a parent, or a young girl in need, these small things remind people they matter,” she said.

She now runs community initiatives year-round after discovering how to buy affordable supplies on Temu. This has birthed activities like a Youth Day drawing competition where every child walked away with their own drawing pad, and Father’s Day treats for dads picking up prescriptions. And most recently, a sanitary pad drive that collected products for girls at Masiphathisane Primary School.

“When we arrived at the school, there was such warm and grateful energy,” Sharnette said. “The girls were so excited about the pouches. They said the pouches were so cute. Now they can keep pads safely in their schoolbags without them getting damaged.”

One teacher pulled her aside to share something that crystallized why these efforts matter: many girls miss school during their periods. This simple donation could change that, she said.

“It’s about dignity and confidence,” Sharnette said. “When girls have access to sanitary products, they can go to school without fear or shame. It gives them freedom to focus on their future instead of worrying about what they don’t have.”

The impact ripples beyond individual moments. Parents appreciate seeing their children recognized. The pharmacy has become known as a place where the community matters. And Sharnette herself has discovered that with some barriers removed, she could be the changemaker she wanted to be.

Sharnette’s experience also mirrors a broader trend in the country. Recent data shows 46% of South African shoppers save more than half their budget on Temu, enabling more people to turn their community aspirations into action.

“Seeing how this touched the girls’ lives has encouraged me to keep going,” she said. Her next project is an Angel Tree for the local old age home, which aims to provide items like clothing and necessities for the residents during the festive period.

“Making a difference doesn’t always need to be big. It just needs to be filled with care,” she said.

Sometimes the biggest transformation isn’t in what we can afford to buy. It’s in discovering we had the power to create change all along.