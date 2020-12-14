A Picture Paints a Thousand Words for Breast Cancer Survivors

Johannesburg: December 9, 2020: Today, the Smile Artists Africa Project announced the success of their first annual auction held last week, 3 December, at Killarney Country Club. The Smile Artists Africa Project is founded by internationally renowned Plastic Surgeon, Dr Brian Monaisa. The auction was in support of raising money for South African breast cancer survivors with a unilateral mastectomy.

The auction was well attended from attendees in the art industry, local media, and prominent art collectors. Strict COVID-19 safety regulations and social distancing practices were adhered to and attendees were safe throughout the event. Samsung South Africa made it possible for the auction to be viewed electronically using their Samsung Smart TVs, which further advocated for COVID-19 compliance.

The auction was set to raise R300 000 in funds on the night and this target was exceeded with purchases of multiple exclusive artworks which included the bidding on pieces from Azael Langa, Treatwell Mnisi, Olwethu De Vos, Cromwell Ngobeni, Sanusi Olatunji and GreatJoy Ndlovu. The support was astounding set the standard for future events to come.

“This initiative is important to shine a light on women who are feeling alone because of their unilateral mastectomy. We are proud of the active support and contribution to this initiative by our Play Your Part ambassador, Azael Langa, whose gift of Art will help to enhance the quality of life of survivors and bring smiles to their faces”, says Tshepiso Malele of Brand South Africa.

Proceeds from the auction will be split 50/50 between the Smile Artists Africa Project and the local artists involved in the collaboration. Due to the success of the event and the funds raised, 3 breast cancer survivors will be assisted with reconstructive breast surgery. Seeing these women happy is what makes this initiative worthwhile.

“We believe it is our duty to support communities to thrive through an exceptionally unique South African experience, and particularly through the support of the arts. This auction is such an experience where we can inspire confidence and bring a sense of belonging to the lives of survivors”, says Shirley van Wyk of Boschendal Wines.