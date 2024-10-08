A promise kept for 45 years

When a promise is as important as the people you make it to, you keep it.

One of South Africa’s most trusted brands, Shoprite, this week set out to remind customers it continues to stand firm on a PROMISE originally made 45 years ago – when the supermarket chain first opened its doors – to provide people with access to essential goods and service at the lowest prices, even in the most challenging economic times.

“While it certainly has not always been easy to stick to our low-price promise over the years, it remains the foundation of our business,” explains Ilze Bylos, Chief Marketing Officer for the Shoprite Group. “Through our bold new corporate campaign, we are reaffirming our dedication to this country and its people by publicly and loudly renewing our commitment to keeping the Shoprite promise.”

It’s a PROMISE that is baked into the 600g loaf of brown bread that Shoprite has kept at the low price of R5 since April 2016. While the average price of bread in 2024 is almost R20, Shoprite sells more than half a million loaves of R5 bread each week. It forms the cornerstone of Shoprite’s R5 offering, which includes deli meals and sanitary pads, subsidised to ensure access for those who need it most.

It is also a PROMISE that extends beyond the retailer’s stores – to initiatives like the Shoprite Mobile Soup Kitchens that serve over 150 000 free meals every week, and the 250 Shoprite-supported community food gardens that help combat food insecurity amongst the most vulnerable. When disaster strikes, Shoprite is always one of the first respondents to offer support to and help those impacted across the nation.

“To make good on our promise means continuously adapting to an ever-changing world and the evolving needs of consumers,” added Bylos.

More than 15 000 products are surveyed every week to ensure customers pay the lowest prices and that promotions remain relevant, such as the R99 and R199 combo deals that include staples like maize meal, sugar, rice and more ensure families can make ends meet.