A Salute to the Kasi Hustle – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

Pepsi’s Big Up campaign is all about giving props where they’re due — to the real MVPs of the kasi: the side-hustlers, dream-chasers, and self-made legends who somehow make magic with a budget that would barely cover Wi-Fi.

To turn up the volume, Pepsi called in the big guns:

Oskido, one of our music icons, is a living and breathing masterclass in turning hustle into history. He steps in as mentor-in-chief, dropping gems and showing love to future proteges.

Then there’s LeemcKrazy — a certified viral king, youth voice, and proof that being loud, proud, and unapologetically kasi is the new cool. He brings the fire, the flair, and the TikTok-worthy vibes.

Together, they’re the dynamic duo fronting #BigUp750ml — a symbol of respect for both seasoned legends and rising stars. It’s giving mentorship that meets momentum. Experience meets energy. And all of it? Pure kasi power.

Pepsi’s #BigUp750ml campaign is flipping the script on the value of R10 — because in South Africa, that coin isn’t just money, it’s magic. Especially during Youth Month, Pepsi is calling on hustlers, dreamers, and budget-stretching magicians to show how they turn pocket change into power moves. Think of it as “Survivor: Kasi Edition” — and the prize? Recognition, rewards, and a big Big Up from Pepsi for making the impossible look easy.

“We know that in the kasi, R10 can get you a vetkoek, airtime, and a life lesson,” says Tania Morgan, Pepsi SA marketing lead at Verun BevCo Beverages. “It’s not just change, it’s a mindset. That’s why Pepsi 750ml isn’t just a soft drink — it’s hydration for the hustle.”

This isn’t just a marketing campaign — it’s a vibe, a salute, and a standing ovation in bottle form. During Youth Month, we’re not just looking back at history, we’re toasting the future — one sip at a time. To every young Mzansi maverick flipping coins into progress, Pepsi’s raising a bottle and saying, “#BigUp Fam — you’re doing the most!”

“Pepsi 750ml is brewed (well, bottled) for the bold,” adds Marius Vorster, marketing director at PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa. “Kasi culture doesn’t sleep — it innovates. And we’re here for every side hustle, big dream, and R10 miracle that turns ambition into action.”