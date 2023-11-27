A sneaker wash for change in South Africa or ‘Free wash for those who register to vote’ – By Mzwandile Prince Mamaila

By Mzwandile Prince Mamaila

The South African township economy is built through small enterprises owned by the residents of those townships. From car washes to African cuisine outlets, one can find multiple ways of providing a product or service within a township (See GG Alcock’s book Kasi RevolutionNomics).

In the East of Johannesburg, Daveyton, is a large township with a booming number of local businesses. An entrepreneur born and raised in this community has decided to use his skills to encourage more young South Africans to vote in the 2024 South African General Elections. He believes that the current state of South Africa has a negative effect on township economies, thus taking it upon himself to encourage the youth to vote for change and stabilize their local economy.

Founder of the sneaker cleaning company, Walk Fresh, which has been running for the past eight and a half years, and founder of the Sole Survivors Institute, an organization that educates and trains 150 sneaker washing company owners on how to maintain and expand their business, Lethabo Mokoena, offers free sneaker washes to those who have registered to vote.

Mokoena believes that the majority of the South African population is the youth. He believes passionately in them taking charge and bringing about change. “The most successful legacy of apartheid is how it has desensitized the youth to politics,” stated Mokoena as he highlighted how there is a lack of interest in politics for the South African youth, making this initiative paramount for encouraging the youth to be involved and to make a change. “There’s a lot to be done in decolonizing the country, but I think none of that will happen if the youth are not active participants,” he further believes that the youth should not give up on South Africa, with them being the inheritors of this nation.

In partnership with the 150 members of the Sole Survivors Institute, Mokoena encourages South African citizens between the ages of 18 – 35 to produce their proof of registration, which will grant them the free sneaker wash from their nearest Sole Survivors Institute member, nearing the 2024 elections. They will also conduct a tour around the communities of the Sole Survivors Institute members. This tour will alert people about this initiative and encourage more young people to vote in the upcoming elections.

A budget will be allocated to ensure this initiative is successful without causing a loss for the Sole Survivors Institute. “I have a community of entrepreneurs through Sole Survivors, 150 entrepreneurs across the country. What are we saying? If we are saying we are leaders of our industry, of our communities, what are we saying as leaders?” Mokoena stated, highlighting how the Sole Survivors members are working in unison to bring a change in South African politics.

“If the youth is disgruntled!” “The voting is a platform for them to express their disgruntlement,” Mokoena stated lividly, emphasizing the importance of voting in these upcoming elections. He believes the country’s current deteriorating state will create enough impetus for South Africans to step up and vote for change.