A sober initiative?

South Africans Against Drunk Driving (www.sadd.org.za), is a registered NPO and PBO, working to promote road safety and offer support to families of victims of road crashes. We hope you enjoy reading our newsletter. Please contact us with any comments or queries.

University Project kicks off!

SADD had the priviledge of training up 5 universities since the beginning of the year! We are so grateful for the continued support we receive from our partner universities.

Durban University of Technology – Steve Biko Campus – 29th March 2017



The Durban University of Technology Student Health Wellness Day was well-attended, and as usual the SADD table was very popular with the students!



Junior trainer, Mellisa Muchena, spoke to the students about responsible drinking, and the drinking rules they can apply to stay safe when they are out with friends.

It was also important to to stress the drink driving laws with the students, as almost 50% of them had licenses, but none were familiar with the legal limit or the legal repercussions of drunk driving.



University of Free State – QwaQwa Campus – 17th March 2017



University of Free State hosted a lively event for their annual Drug Awareness Campaign, and the event was well attended.



Junior trainer, Mellisa, spoke to the students about alcohol abuse, and facilitated activities with the students using the drunk goggles.



The counselling department that organised the event got an educational ‘University Drink Driving and Alcohol Abuse’ manual that they can use to implement programs at their institution.

Varsity College – Pietermaritzburg Campus – 15th February 2017



Varsity College hosted another successful Wellness Day, and SADD was honoured to be invited again as one of the organizations that interacts with the students.



Students were very keen to find out how they can drink responsibly and how to stay safe on the roads when they are out with friends.



Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University – February 8th February 2017

The university hosted a successful wellness day event, SADD were happy to send the material they needed for the students. Unfortunately pictures are not available.

Tswane University of Technology -3rd March 2017



SADD was invited to the annual TUT Wellness Day in Pretoria, SADD Director Caro Smit attended the event



Peer educators from the institution were very happy to get training from Ms. Smit about alcohol abuse and drink driving.

They also received the University Drink Driving manual that they can use to implement programs at their institution.



AlcoFreeFebruary and SugarReeFebruary 2017

Thank you to all our ZeroHeroes™ that participated in our 2017 campaign, we really appreciate the time and effort that you put in. Funds collected from this campaign will help SADD create grief literature and offer counselling to road crash victims.

Welcome to new leadership in Transport



SADD would like to warmly welcome the Honourable Joe Maswanganyi as the new Minister of Transport. We hope to build a fruitful relationship with the new leadership and work together to make South African roads safer.

Did you know?



Support SADD

Donate to SADD and help us in our work in education on road safety, awareness and victim support.

Thank you to all our supporters

Thank you to everyone who supports SADD in whatever way, whether through donating or joining the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet programme and donating for SADD when you shop or by supporting Litres for Education and donating to SADD when you fill up with petrol.

Thank you also to our corporate sponsors.

Copyright © 2015, South Africans Against Drunk Driving (www.sadd.org.za)