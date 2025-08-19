A Volunteer’s story of working in SA in the Bambisanani Partnership, KZN

A Life-Changing Journey: My Experiences in South Africa by Leona Vaduthala

In July 2025, I travelled to South Africa through the Bambisanani Partnership – a visit that began as a volunteering opportunity but changed into something far deeper and personal. It became a journey of self-discovery, reshaping the way I saw both the world and myself.

I was quite nervous when I started off. The enormity of what I was going to be a part of hit me as soon as I arrived in Eshowe. However, with each passing day, my confidence grew, which reflected not just in how I felt, but in how I engaged with the activities and people around me.

Having started with St Mary’s Menston and Mnyakanya over 19 years ago, the Bambisanani Partnership today includes more than 50 educational institutes from primary schools through to universities. As a Sixth Form student at St Mary’s, I was fortunate enough to be part of this partnership which is built on a simple yet powerful principle: to work together and learn together.

During my time in South Africa, this aim wasn’t just met – it was exceeded. We became more than a team; we became a family. We supported one another, shared stories, and grew together. From learning Zulu and traditional African dances to teaching sport and academic lessons, every moment was a chance to learn something new.

Throughout the journey, I saw the core values of the Partnership come to life: faithfulness in our commitment to each other; humility in learning from those around us; integrity in how we represented ourselves and our schools; forgiveness when things didn’t go perfectly; solidarity with the communities we serve; dignity in every interaction; service in every task we undertook; and, respect for every person we met. These values weren’t just words – they were lived, felt, and shared in every moment of the visit.

What struck me most was the unwavering warmth and joy of the people I met. Regardless of their personal circumstances, every person greeted us with a radiant smile. It taught me something profound: happiness isn’t about possessions, but how you choose to present yourself in the world. Since returning home, I’ve tried to carry that same spirit with me, always leading with a smile.

Another important lesson came through sport. Despite the language barrier, sport became our shared language ; as a way to connect, communicate, and collaborate. It reminded me that meaningful relationships don’t always require words. Determination, teamwork, and mutual respect can bridge even the widest gaps.

Nelson Mandela once said: “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair.”

I saw this truth unfold before my eyes. Sport became a bridge – uniting us across cultures, languages, and backgrounds. It gave us hope, joy, and a sense of shared purpose. One of the most unforgettable moments for me was at Thembimfundo Special School. I was leading a conga line when the students began singing and dancing. I did my best to match their infectious energy, and in that moment – surrounded by music, movement, and pure joy – I felt completely alive. It remains one of my favourite memories from the visit.

My time at Mynkanya High School was especially meaningful. From the moment I stepped into the courtyard, I felt an instant connection with the students. I hoped to make a difference, but I never expected the overwhelming gratitude I received. The thoughtful gifts and emotional goodbyes showed me just how deeply we had impacted each other. The friendships I formed there are ones I truly treasure and will deeply miss.

Beyond volunteering, every shared experience with the Bambisanani team added to the magic. From the breathtaking safari and chewing sugar cane on the farm, to the rhythms of marimba music and the richness of traditional African storytelling, each day brought something new and beautiful. Visiting a traditional African village was another highlight. I immersed myself in local customs, tasted traditional Zulu beer and porridge, and gained a deeper appreciation for South Africa’s vibrant heritage.

This experience changed me. It opened my eyes to the beauty of human connection and the power of shared purpose. South Africa gave me more than I could ever give in return; and for that, I am eternally grateful.

The Bambisanani Partnership – Background information

The partnership is a multi-award-winning UK based charity that originated as a partnership between St. Mary’s Catholic School in Menston, UK and Mnyakanya High School in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa in 2006. The partnership, which is run entirely by volunteers, uses the power of sport as a catalyst to promote education, health, global citizenship and leadership and has gained international acclaim for its work.

The partnership now involves more than 50 schools, colleges and universities in both the UK and South Africa. The University of Leeds, Leeds Trinity University and Newcastle College are key members of the partnership. In South Africa the partnership operates in the Nkandla region which one of most remote and deprived parts of the country with over 90% unemployment and one of highest Aids/HIV rates in the world.

‘Bambisanani’ is a Zulu word meaning ‘working hand in hand’ which aptly encapsulates the philosophy of the partnership which seeks to provide collaborative learning opportunities for young people in both countries.

Over the past nineteen teen years more than 30 ,000 young people from the UK and South Africa (from primary school to university) have participated in a variety of Bambisanani Partnership programmes and projects including ‘Leadership through Sport’, Sports Festivals’ Cycling to Success’, ‘Literacy through Sport’, ‘Numeracy through Sport’ ‘Art through Sport’, ‘Learning through Football’, ‘International Athletics Challenge’ and the joint training of Physical Education teachers and Sports Coaches.

The partnership has been recognised as making a ‘significant contribution’ to UN Sustainable Development Goals relating to Health and Education and is a founding member of Sport and Sustainability International. The work of the partnership has been highlighted at conferences throughout the world, most recently at the Global Sport for All Summit held at the Vatican and at the International Olympic Academy.

The charity has raised over £749,000 to facilitate its life changing work. The Bambisanani story is testimony of the power of sport to change the lives of individuals and communities.

The partnership was named Best International Sport and Physical Education Charity in 2023 and 2024