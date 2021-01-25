SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Advertising Links
contact@sagoodnews.co.za

25
Jan

a #zerohunger Future.

My School, My Village, My Planet during December 2020, partnered with Woolworths to work towards a #zerohunger future.

They reached their goal of giving 1 million meals over the festive season. The new year is also a time of renewed hope, where together they’ll continue to support the incredible work of all our beneficiaries across the country. 

Read how Khanyisa Development Centre, is helping shine a light on special needs education, and how  Christel House is going solar thanks to a generous donation.

Related Posts

January 26, 2021

Humanitarian Response to Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique

, 0
January 26, 2021

The Largest Human Chain in the World Crosses Cape Town

0
January 25, 2021

Covid-19 Vaccine Supply

0