Absa to Continue to Bring Colour to the World of Possibilities at this Years KKNK Festival

2022 marks the 27th edition of the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK), with Absa as a proud partner and sponsor for the past 17 years. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this years festival looks to once again shake its tail feathers as the town of Oudtshoorn welcomes South African’s back to celebrate the productions, exhibitions and experiences of this renowned national arts festival from 29 March until 3 April 2022.

In 2022 we, as Absa, look to continue to evolve the experience of individuals attending the festival both from a visual and sensory aspect. And with this festival being two years in the making since South Africans experienced a number of COVID-19 lockdowns, isolation and the unpacking a new ‘normal’, Absa is excited to have the opportunity to be back in the heart of the Klein Karoo. And what better way to celebrate the possibilities of the creative spirit, artists and their ingenious craft and talent, than by introducing festival-goers to art and colour in a fun and refreshing way says John Tshabalala, Absa Managing Executive Relationship Banking Western and Eastern Cape.

We as Absa are excited to introduce a cashless festival environment in 2022, in partnership with Howler and the KKNK. This platform looks to provide all visitors to the festival with a safe and easy way to transact at the festival both when purchasing tickets to daily productions, also while shopping, eating and enjoying all that KKNK has to offer.

Festival goers are encouraged to spend some time relaxing in the Absa Kuiertuin, where individuals can sip on a selection of locally crafted gins and refreshments. Visit the Absa Kuierkamer and take in the marvels of some of Absa’s extensive Corporate Art Collection, Twentieth Century Pioneers: The Story behind the Artwork. The artworks include well-known to rarely seen artworks, reflecting on the society of their day from early South African masters to more recent contemporary artworks. An extension of this exhibition, including a uniquely commissioned artwork by legendary South African sculpture, Lucas Thobejane, will also be on display at the recently opened Absa branch in the main street.

And true to Absa’s continued commitment to unearthing unseen gems within the Art landscape, the exhibition Lifting of the Veil, on showcase at the Prins Vincent building, weaves a thread of new emerging voices of young artists from across South Africa. These artists will become the future voice of change.

Absa’s sponsorship of the KKNK is about more than just arts and culture. As a socially conscious organisation that is focused on forging meaningful relationships wherever we go, we believe in giving back to the community that so graciously hosts Absa and the thousands of guests who loyally attend the festival each year, adds Tshabalala.

This year Absa will partner with Bongolethu Primary School in the nearby Toekomsrus community through the development of a sustainable vegetable garden in partnership with Real Gardening. The garden will provide nourishment, both visually and literally, to learners and educators of the school. This will be followed by a secondary phase, where 500 households will directly benefit through continued efforts to ensure this initiative flourishes within the community.

We as Absa look forward to welcoming South Africans and those from a little further to this year’s event. We encourage everyone to immerse themselves in the festival, experience the sights, sounds and enormous talent on show at this 2022 KKNK festival” is in a safe and responsible manner in line with all manded covid protocols.

To view images, please click on the following link: https://we.tl/t-fFaXQ6gW2L