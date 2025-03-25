Access to Social Justice Is Not a Privilege, It Is a Basic Human Right

By Marc Lubner, Group CEO Afrika Tikkun

Thirty-one years into our constitutional democracy, terms such as social justice, social activists, social entrepreneurs and socio-economic rights have become ubiquitous in our social discourse.

However, their true meanings warrant deeper reflection.

According to the United Nations, “Social justice may be broadly understood as the fair and compassionate distribution of the fruits of economic growth.” Similarly, the National Association of Social Workers defines social justice as the view that everyone deserves equal economic, political, and social rights and opportunities, with social workers aiming to open the doors of access and opportunity for everyone, particularly those in great need.

Despite the various definitions, three commonalities remain constant:

Equal Rights,

Equal Opportunity

Equal Treatment.

These principles are enshrined in our progressive Constitution, which is hailed worldwide.

However, South Africa faces three starkly opposite realities:

Poverty

Inequality

Unemployment.

The economy continues to be dual in nature, characterised by one of the highest and most persistent inequality rates globally. In 2018, the consumption expenditure Gini coefficient was 0.67. This high level of inequality is perpetuated by a legacy of exclusion and an economic growth pattern that is not pro-poor and fails to generate sufficient employment opportunities. Wealth inequality is even more pronounced, and low intergenerational mobility means that inequalities are passed down with little change over time. The unemployment rate was notably high at 33.5% in Q2-2024, with women and youth being disproportionately affected. Inequality remains among the highest in the world, and poverty was estimated at 62.6% in 2023, based on the upper-middle-income country poverty line, only slightly below its pandemic peak.

In the face of these daunting statistics and seemingly grim outlook, Afrika Tikkun stands as a beacon of hope. As the recipient of the 2025 CSI Legacy Award for Best NGO, Afrika Tikkun’s Cradle-to-Career 360° model has been proven successful in making a significant impact on the triple threat of inequality, poverty, and unemployment. This award serves as evidence that our approach is effective and that meaningful change is possible.

However, it must be acknowledged that Afrika Tikkun cannot combat these challenges alone.

Collaboration and partnerships are essential. Afrika Tikkun is a viable vehicle for those looking to join forces in providing quality education, skills development, healthcare and food and nutrition which lead and are precursors to successful youth employment. By working together, the vision of social justice can be realised, ensuring that access to these fundamental rights is not a privilege but a basic human right.

Therefore, it is imperative for the government and corporate entities to step forward and partner with Afrika Tikkun. By investing in and supporting initiatives that provide quality education, skills development, healthcare food and nutrition, they can help create a more equitable society.

Corporates sharing their growth path plans enable us to prepare a workforce with great values and appropriate skills improving corporate hires and reducing unnecessary costs.

This collaboration is not just a moral obligation but a practical necessity to ensure sustainable development and social justice for all. Let us unite in this endeavour to make a tangible difference in the lives of those most affected by poverty, inequality and unemployment.

About Afrika Tikkun

Recently awarded 2025 CSI Legacy Award Best NGO Winner, Afrika Tikkun is a social impact organisation focused on child and youth development. Since 1994, we have reached more than 2 million children and young people across the country. Afrika Tikkun provides education, health and social services to disadvantaged communities within South Africa, through its nine centres across the provinces. Its award-winning Cradle-to-Career 360° model provides a holistic approach to the development of young people from early childhood to school leaving age, to when they journey into accessing economic opportunities. Afrika Tikkun’s primary goal is to create a sustainable future through economic and social empowerment for the youth of South Africa, for 30 years and beyond. For more details visit: www.afrikatikkun.com